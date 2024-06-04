What Date Does Love Island 2024 Finish Airing & How Long Is It On For?

4 June 2024, 16:10

Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024
Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 started on the 3rd of June but when does it finish? How long will the show air for and how many episodes will there be? Here’s what we know.





Love Island 2024 weren’t joking around about starting the show with a bang when they brought Joey Essex in as the first bombshell and it’s only going uphill from there.

The newbie cast, the saucy new hideaway and the return of Maya Jama as host have got all our summer vibes tingling as series 11 gets well underway.

The show has big boots to fill after the successful run of Love Island All-Stars that wrapped early in February 2024 which saw islanders Molly Smith and Tom Clare crowned as the first All-Star champions.

But even though you probably know where and how to watch the show, don’t you want to know when Love Island 2024 is set to finish airing? How long will the show go on for and how many episodes will there be? Here’s what we know.

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 as the first bombshell
Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 as the first bombshell. Picture: ITV

How Many Episodes Will There Be Of Love Island 2024?

ITV has not confirmed how many episodes there will be in season 11, however, we can make an educated guess based on previous seasons.

Season 10: 57 episodes + reunion

Season 9: 57 episodes + reunion

Season 8: 57 episodes

Season 7: 57 episodes

Season 6: 42 episodes

Season 5: 57 episodes

Season 4: 57 episodes

Season 3: 43 episodes

Season 2: 43 episodes

Season 1: 34 episodes

If the pattern shown in recent seasons remains the same, we can estimate that there will be 57 episodes of Love Island 2024 with one extra reunion episode.

Maya Jama returns to host her fourth season of the reality dating series
Maya Jama returns to host her fourth season of the reality dating series. Picture: ITV

What date does Love Island 2024 finish? How long will it be on TV for?

Unfortunately, ITV hasn’t confirmed when Love Island 2024 will finish airing on TV.

But taking a look at the past, we know that seasons roughly run for eight to nine weeks which will take us to the end of July.

Love Island 2023 season 10 winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding won their season on the last day of the month, the 31st of July, 2023.

ITV hasn’t confirmed when Love Island 2024 will finish airing
ITV hasn’t confirmed when Love Island 2024 will finish airing. Picture: ITV

But if you need an exact date for 2024, we can do some rough calculations to figure it out using the episode numbers we figured out earlier.

If episode 1 aired on the 3rd of June and we know six episodes will air per week and we estimate there will be 57 episodes this season, that means the Live Final episode of Love Island 2024 should land on the 7th of August.

Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sean Stone

Get to know Love Island contestant Samantha Kenny

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Samantha Kenny

Nicola Coughlan calls out "insulting" comments about her body

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Calls Out "Disappointing" Comments About Her Body

