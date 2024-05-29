Love Island Makes Huge Saucy Change To The Hideaway For First Time Ever

Love Island's Hideaway will be open for all in season 11. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

There’s been a huge rule change to the Hideaway for Love Island season 11 – and it looks like things are about to get more saucy than ever before.

Love Island has introduced the line-up of new contestants, confirmed the start date and even confirmed All Stars is coming back for season two next year. And to top off their run of big announcements, the show has made a huge change to the way the Islanders will use the Hideaway.

According to the MailOnline, the private room will have an open door for the first time ever, meaning any of the Islanders can use it at any point, without the need to be voted in.

In previous seasons, the Love Island cast would receive a text announcing the Hideaway was open and the contestants had to vote for the couple they thought deserved one night alone.

The Love Island Hideaway has had a rule change for season 11. Picture: ITV

Viewers also got to vote for the chosen couple they thought needed some time to themselves.

The publication’s source said the move will hopefully encourage the cast to get more intimate, given they have the option of ‘private time’ away from their co-stars. It may even see people who aren’t coupled up making use.

The Hideaway is one of the Love Island villa’s most iconic features and has witnessed some of the most steamy hook-ups between the singletons.

The Love Island line-up for season 11. Picture: ITV2

“The Hideaway being open to all is a seismic move in Love Island world,” their source said.

“Contestants are desperate for the opportunity to have some private time with their love interest, but their chances have always been dependent on whether the room is available to use.

“But this open door policy will change all that and it's bound to be very busy. There's every chance this series could see the most sex ever and show bosses are certainly hoping that's the case to boost ratings.”

The Hideaway typically contains drawers filled with sex toys, blindfolds, flavoured body paint, massage oils and more saucy props for the contestants to have fun with.

Maya Jama will host Love Island season 11. Picture: ITV2

This year, the villa has had another makeover ready for a brand new season and the Hideaway has ‘naughty vibes’ written in a large neon sign above the bed.

Pinks and reds feature heavily throughout the house to create that all-romantic setting for Islanders hoping to crack on.

