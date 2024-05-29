Love Island Makes Huge Saucy Change To The Hideaway For First Time Ever

29 May 2024, 16:59

Love Island's Hideaway will be open for all in season 11
Love Island's Hideaway will be open for all in season 11. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

There’s been a huge rule change to the Hideaway for Love Island season 11 – and it looks like things are about to get more saucy than ever before.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has introduced the line-up of new contestants, confirmed the start date and even confirmed All Stars is coming back for season two next year. And to top off their run of big announcements, the show has made a huge change to the way the Islanders will use the Hideaway.

According to the MailOnline, the private room will have an open door for the first time ever, meaning any of the Islanders can use it at any point, without the need to be voted in.

In previous seasons, the Love Island cast would receive a text announcing the Hideaway was open and the contestants had to vote for the couple they thought deserved one night alone.

The Love Island Hideaway has had a rule change for season 11
The Love Island Hideaway has had a rule change for season 11. Picture: ITV

Viewers also got to vote for the chosen couple they thought needed some time to themselves.

The publication’s source said the move will hopefully encourage the cast to get more intimate, given they have the option of ‘private time’ away from their co-stars. It may even see people who aren’t coupled up making use.

The Hideaway is one of the Love Island villa’s most iconic features and has witnessed some of the most steamy hook-ups between the singletons.

The Love Island line-up for season 11
The Love Island line-up for season 11. Picture: ITV2

“The Hideaway being open to all is a seismic move in Love Island world,” their source said.

“Contestants are desperate for the opportunity to have some private time with their love interest, but their chances have always been dependent on whether the room is available to use.

“But this open door policy will change all that and it's bound to be very busy. There's every chance this series could see the most sex ever and show bosses are certainly hoping that's the case to boost ratings.”

The Hideaway typically contains drawers filled with sex toys, blindfolds, flavoured body paint, massage oils and more saucy props for the contestants to have fun with.

Maya Jama will resume her Love Island hosting duties
Maya Jama will host Love Island season 11. Picture: ITV2

This year, the villa has had another makeover ready for a brand new season and the Hideaway has ‘naughty vibes’ written in a large neon sign above the bed.

Pinks and reds feature heavily throughout the house to create that all-romantic setting for Islanders hoping to crack on.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's 2024 summer cast has been announced

Love Island Fans Work Out Who Will Be First To Get Dumped

Love Island All Stars will be back in 2025

Love Island All Stars Returns In 2025 For Show's 10th Anniversary

Ekin-Su has said Davide cheated on her

Davide's Response To Ekin-Su's Cheating Allegations Horrifies Love Island Fans

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Ex Contestants Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour Setlist Sparks Backlash Among Fans

Avril Lavigne Edits Greatest Hits Tour Setlist After Backlash Among Fans

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Here's why Bridgerton doesn't include Penelope and Lady Danbury's friendship from the books

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Penelope and Lady Danbury Book Friendship Was Scrapped

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason joins Instagram after disappearing from public eye

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason, 14, Joins Instagram After Stepping Away From Public Eye

Khloé Kardashian's children

Meet Khloé Kardashian's Children - Names, Age, Photos & More

All the details on a possible Normal People season two

Is Normal People Season 2 Coming Out?

The Society creator teases season 2 after Netflix abruptly cancelled show

The Society Creator Teases Season 2 After Netflix Cancelled Show On Huge Cliffhanger

Harry Styles has been spotted in Italy with his longest beard yet.

Harry Styles Shakes Off Breakup Blues With Italy Vacation

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

All The Details On Lady Gaga's New Music

Billie Eilish's albums in order

How Many Albums Does Billie Eilish Have? All Of Her Albums In Order

Nicola Coughlan addresses conversation about Penelope and Colin's chemistry in Bridgerton

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Responds To Fans Questioning Colin and Penelope's Chemistry

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have fans wondering if they're still together

Is Kendall Jenner Still With Bad Bunny?

Daniel Daggers is the star of Netflix show Buying London

Who Is Daniel Daggers? ‘Buying London’ Star’s Net Worth, Partner And More

Get to know Harriet Cains

Meet Bridgerton's Harriet Cains, Her Age, Boyfriend & More

Taylor Swift is said to be staying in the Cotswolds while in the UK for the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Is Living Out All Our ‘The Holiday’ Fantasies In The Cotswolds

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Benedict And Sophie Will Lead Season 4

Filming locations used in Buying London

All Of Buying London's Filming Locations

More Movies & TV News

Buying London season one came out in May 2024

Will There Be A Buying London Season 2?

13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting

Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery

Why Did Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Have Foetal Surgery?

Nicola Coughlan had no idea Luke Newton 'improvised' viral Colin detail in carriage scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Had No Idea Luke Newton 'Improvised' Colin Detail In Carriage Scene
Get to know Buying London star Rasa

Who Is Rasa Bagdonaviciute? Get To Know The 'Buying London' Agent

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset