Love Island Fans Work Out Who Will Be First To Get Dumped

29 May 2024, 11:08

Love Island's 2024 summer cast has been announced
Love Island's 2024 summer cast has been announced. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island fans reckon they’ve worked out who will be the first to be dumped from the villa.

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June and the line-up has just been announced, including a salesman, a dancer, a model, a hair stylist and loads more glamorous singletons.

Viewers have already been taking a deep dive through the new contestants’ Instagram profiles, celebrity connections and anything else they can find out about the people who are about to consume our Maya Jama-hosted evenings for the next eight weeks.

And as they get to know the Islanders, fans think they’ve worked out who will be first to be dumped from the villa – Olivia Attwood Dack and husband Bradley’s close friend Ronnie Vint.

When they announced the line-up Love Island shared a picture of Ronnie on their socials to confirm his part on the show, writing: “Ronnie is sidelining his football career to focus on a new goal: score his future wife.”

Ronnie Vint is looking for love
Ronnie Vint is looking for love. Picture: ITV2

And in the comments fans predicted he’ll be first to get dumped from the villa.

“It’s giving first boot, I’m so sorry,” one person said.

“Sorry to this man, but it’s kinda giving first boy booted vibes,” said a second, as a third said: “Oh he’s not going to stay for long.”

The show also shared a video of the semi-pro footballer from South London on their Instagram account, where he introduced himself as ‘turbo Ronnie’ and said he has ‘a success rate of 98%’.

Ronnie Vint is best friends with Bradley Dack
Ronnie Vint is best friends with Bradley Dack. Picture: Ronnie Vint/Instagram

“I want to bring someone back to my mum and dad and my little dog, Reg,” he said. Ronnie also gave his own version of the line currently going viral on TikTok: “What’s happenin’, girl, you alright?”

“Him or Sean might be going home first,” one person commented in response.

Love Island - meet Ronnie

However, some Love Island fans were quick to come to his defence, telling others to look at Ronnie’s personal account to get to know him better while one person predicted Ronnie will ‘win the show’.

Olivia has no doubt given Ronnie all the tips on how to win over the public and reach the final few weeks of the dating series, after she became a household name on the show.

Love Island returns for season 11 on 3rd June.

