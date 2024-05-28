Davide's Response To Ekin-Su's Cheating Allegations Horrifies Love Island Fans

Ekin-Su has said Davide cheated on her. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's has accused ex-boyfriend and Love Island co-star Davide Sanclimenti of cheating on her and fans can't believe his response.

While she was in Celebrity Big Brother Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu alluded to her ex-boyfriend and Love Island co-star Davide Sanclimenti cheating on her and now she has officially confirmed it, amongst other relationship horrors in a tell-all interview.

Talking to the tabloids, she said: “Did he actually cheat on me? Yeah. I have messages from one girl who told me that she had hooked up with him when we were together."

She even said that she found "explicit" messages between him and another girl on his laptop which he'd left open. Other claims she set out include accusing him of faking an engagement as well as secretly filming her during arguments he instigated.

Davide was asked for comment on her allegations and he pulled no punches in his reply. In his comment he told Ekin-Su to "wash her mouth before talking about" him.

Ekin-su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti confirmed their split in January 2024. Picture: Getty

His full response read: “I'm sorry to hear that Ekin still feels the need to talk about me in order to have a storyline."I haven't mentioned her to respect our past and because I never wanted to. I don't understand her claims since I was alone and single on all my holidays.

"I could have mentioned the messages I found on her phone many times, but I didn't. I didn't watch Big Brother, but I heard she showed her true self. She should wash her mouth before talking about me."

Viewers of Love Island and fans of the season eight winners where quick to react to Davide's response. One took to X to say: "I'm not surprised. He treated Ekin Su terribly during the show."

Another wrote: " [sic] Davide has always been mean to her, during their arguments he would say the most disgusting things to her in front of other islanders. Big red flag. You’re only inlove when you’re happy but during fights the love is out the window ? Been knew he’s trash!!"

Others called him "vile" and a "misogynist".

Ekin-Su and Davide won series eight of Love Island. Picture: Getty

In his reply he mentioned finding messages on Ekin's phone suggesting she cheated on him. Ekin mentioned this in her interview saying: “He accused me of cheating and I went, ‘are you serious after the amount of stuff you did to me? I stood by your side, I defended you’."

Ekin went on: “I actually fainted, my mum had to call an ambulance. It was like I’d been punched in the stomach, I was hysterical."

