How To Vote For Love Island 2024 Couples Including Using The Voting App

Viewers have the power to vote for couples in Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 fans have more power than we realise when it comes to voting. Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote for the couples as well as how to use the Love Island voting app.

Love Island has returned to our screens with the already dramatic 2024 season, the new cast lineup hasn’t disappointed yet.

From Maya Jama introducing the one and only Joey Essex as the villa’s first celebrity bombshell, Ayo Odukoya and Ronnie Vint both juggling love triangles with two women and the sneaky things happening behind the new open door policy of the hideaway- it’s never been more important for fans to have their say.

In previous seasons, Love Island fans were able to vote for their favourite couples and series 11 is no different. Whether it's to downvote Harriett Blackmore or upvote Uma Jammeh, viewers will be able to submit their vote for their favourite couple through the Love Island voting app and their vote may be the difference between a couple staying in the villa or leaving.

So how does the voting work and how do you use the Love Island vote app? Here’s what you need to know.

Joey Essex was introduced as Love Island's first celebrity bombshell. Picture: ITV

Love Island voting: How does it work?

Love Island has really given the power to the people and this year there are two ways that you can make your voice count.

First and foremost, the old-school way to vote is by simply typing the site www. itv.com/vote into your web browser. You can do this from a desktop, laptop or tablet but ITV highly recommends just using your smartphone web browser.

After that, you will be asked to select which show you’d like to submit a vote for.

After tapping Love Island, if voting is open you’ll be able to vote for your favourite couple after verifying your phone number.

However, if voting is closed, the website will prompt you to verify your mobile then and there, so that it’s ready to go when voting opens again which is only for a very small amount of time at the end of certain episodes.

The second way to vote is by downloading the Love Island app which is not only free on iOS and Android devices but allows you to be notified when voting is open.

The Love Island app is completely free for iOS and Android users. Picture: ITV

How do I vote on the Love Island voting app?

Head to your app store and you’ll be able to download the Love Island app completely free.

After downloading, the Apple version of the app will ask you to authenticate using your Apple ID so make sure you have those logins prepared, hopefully, you’ve just connected it with your face ID for ease.

If you’re an Android user, you’re in luck, this step is completely automatic for you and you won’t have to do anything.

Once everything’s verified, you’re good to go. After watching the show and hearing Maya tell you that voting has officially opened, all you have to do is hop on the app and follow directions to vote.

Voting is only available for a limited time after live broadcasts of Love Island. Picture: ITV

There will be a “Vote” tab within the app and when voting is open, it’ll be more prominent and eye-catching.

Just remember, your vote is worth its weight in gold because you’ll only be able to vote once per device for that specific voting period, but at least it’s completely free!

If you tap the wrong couple by accident, don’t stress, you’ll be given the option to confirm or cancel, but once you’ve confirmed, it’s done and dusted.

Remember voting is available for the live shows, so depending on when you’re catching up with episodes if you missed the live broadcast, you might have also missed voting.

