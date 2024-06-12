Love Island's Georgia Steel Defends Harriett Blackmore Over Villa Drama

12 June 2024, 10:48

Love Island's Georgia Steel has jumped up to defend Harriett Blackmore online
Love Island's Georgia Steel has jumped up to defend Harriett Blackmore online. Picture: Instagram: @georgiasteelx/ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024’s Georgia Steel has publicly defended current contestant Harriett Blackmore after she faced backlash for causing drama in the villa.

Love Island 2024 hasn't been holding back when it comes to the sweet nectar that keeps us switching on our screens night after night, the drama.

Whether it’s the triangle between Ayo Odukoya, Mimii Ngulube and Uma Jammeh, or the debatable chemistry between Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny, we just can’t seem to tear our eyes away.

But it’s the second love triangle in the house that’s really got fan's eyebrows raising and it’s all got to do with Ronnie Vint, Jess White and of course, self-proclaimed 'IT girl' Harriett Blackmore.

Harriett Blackmore joined the Love Island 2024 villa in June as part of the original line up
Harriett Blackmore joined the Love Island 2024 villa in June as part of the original line up. Picture: ITV

Although Harriett promised she wouldn’t be “involved in the drama” prior to entering the villa, she hasn't been able to escape it and now, Love Island All-Star Georgia Steel has stepped in to defend her.

Georgia explained to Radio Times: "I think Harriett is causing a lot of drama, and I know she's obviously very controversial - but you've got to think from an entertainment point of view, the people that are in that drama, we have to thank them because they're the people that have given us the entertainment."

The All-Star finalist seemed to think viewers should be thanking Harriett for entertaining them, reminding fans that it’s just TV.

"And it isn't that deep. Like, it is just a reality TV show. It's not that deep. Things are manipulated...The way I try and word it to people is that it's similar to, like, a soap - you watch it for entertainment, you want drama.”

Georgia Steel appeared on Love Island All Stars in 2024
Georgia Steel appeared on Love Island All Stars in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @georgiasteelx

"So, I think sometimes the people that give us the drama, maybe in a controversial way, should be the ones praised, because that's what's making us tune in, realistically."

Fans online have compared Harriett to being this season’s Georgia, accusing them both of causing drama and not taking accountability for their actions.

They've even compared the way Harriett has gone about and explored her connection with Ronnie to how Georgia’s got to know Tom Clare in All Stars.

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint shared a steamy kiss in the hideaway behind Jess White's back
Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint shared a steamy kiss in the hideaway behind Jess White's back. Picture: ITV

They both absolutely had the right to explore these relationships, but unfortunately it's still rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Harriett defended herself to the publication, as she explained "At the end of the day, we're all in there for the same reason: you don't know these people before, and your ultimate goal is to find, like - to find love."

"So, I think if you have to step on a few toes to get there, then there's nothing wrong with that."

