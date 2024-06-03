5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Munveer Jabbal

On Air Now
Who is Love Island's Munveer Jabbal? Here's everything you need to know about the oldest islander of the season from his age, job, height Instagram to where he’s from and more.
Love Island 2024 has brought the goods with a brand new cast who are looking great if we do say so ourselves. Not only are the newbies fresh and gleaming, but so is the villa with a splash of colour transforming the space, including the Hideaway which has got some cheeky new rules to it this season.
The first bombshell has already been revealed, but let's be honest, the real bombshell is always Maya Jama who will return as host for her fourth season.
Fan favourite Ex-Islanders Chris Taylor, Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart have joined the panel for Aftersun and no one in the villa is safe from their judgement.
Speaking of this year's recruits, Munveer Jabbal joins the villa as not only the oldest islander but one of only three people of colour in the original cast lineup.
Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Munveer Jabbal, from his age, job, height, Instagram and more.
Age: 30
From: Surbiton, Surrey
Information on Munveer’s height isn’t available yet but we will update this page as soon as we know more.
Love Island - Meet Munveer
Job: Tech Recruitment Manager
When asked why Love Island, Munveer revealed, "London dating hasn't worked out for me. The opportunity to be surrounded by good looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no brainer!”
“ I'm 30 years old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place?!"
