Who Will The Love Island Summer 2024 All Star Bombshell Be?

Who will be the all star bombshell in the summer series 2024?
Who will be the all star bombshell in the summer series 2024? Picture: Getty/ITV

Which past islander will be heading into the villa as a bombshell for the 2024 summer series of Love Island?

ITV's Love Island is back in our lives for the 11th series with a stunning cast looking to find 'the one'.

In recent years we've seen islanders from past series return to the show for a second shot at love. Ex islanders like Adam Collard and Kady McDermott are among those who entered the villa for a second time as bombshells.

And while fans already think they've worked out who the first bombshell of the series will be, there's of course chatter about which Love Island veteran will be returning as an all star bombshell this summer.

Adam Collard matched with Paige Thorne on his second shot at Love Island
Adam Collard matched with Paige Thorne on his second shot at Love Island. Picture: Getty

Which Love Island all star is going into the 2024 summer series?

It looks like there won't be an all star appearing in series 11 of Love Island at all.

Ahead of the show's launch on Monday 3rd June, creative director Mike Spencer said: “All Stars is iconic, so I think it may be best to keep ex Islanders on All Stars now.”

He added: “I think as a separate format, All Stars is fantastic. I loved it.”

I mean he's not wrong, we all did obsess over Love Island: All Stars but an all star twist is sure to be missed on this summer series.

The good news is they've confirmed All Stars will be coming back for a second season in 2025, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare won the first season of Love Island All Stars
Molly Smith and Tom Clare won the first season of Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

On Tuesday 28th May ITV announced: “Love Island fans are in for another All Star 2025, as Love Island All Stars returns to ITV2 and ITVX for a second series next year, celebrating a decade of the nation’s most popular dating show.

“Offering some of the show’s most memorable singletons from across its eleven series history a second chance at love, the series will return to its all star home in South Africa.”

Love Island - Meet the Islanders

So there's no all star coming into the villa but there will definitely still be bombshells to shake things up in there, plus we have another All Stars series to look forward to.

