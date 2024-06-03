Here’s Where And How To Watch Love Island 2024

3 June 2024, 10:34 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 11:35

Love Island kicked off on the 3rd of June
Love Island kicked off on the 3rd of June. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 is kicking off tonight, and the summer series' first episode cannot be missed. So here’s what you need to know about where to watch series 11 of the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back and the 2024 summer series is already picking up some heat. With a fresh new cast, a new look for the villa and exciting new Hideaway rules, it’s no wonder we’re all looking forward to series 11.

But whilst there is a love of change in the air, one thing remains certain, Maya Jama will be returning to host with a sparkle in her eye and some fabulous fashion adorning her body.

Not only that but the Aftersun will be returning with fan favourites Chris Taylor, Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart joining the panel.

But even if you know what time the show starts and when it’ll finish, that information is useless unless you know where to go! So here’s what you need to know about where to watch 2024’s Love Island series 11.

The first 12 cast members have been announced for Love Island 2024
The first 12 cast members have been announced for Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Where do I watch Love Island 2024?

Love Island series 11 starts at 9 pm on ITV with the first episode airing on Monday, the 3rd of June.

You'll be able to catch the summer series across the ITV board on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV AND STV Player, however, that won't be for all the episodes.

For the rest of the series, episodes will air on ITV2 and ITVX, which is only available to viewers in the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately for international fans or those of you lucky to be on an early summer holiday, you'll need to sort yourself out with some sort of VPN service to access the episodes.

Luckily, there is a way around this so you can watch Love Island no matter where you are in the world.

How do you catch up on Love Island 2024 episodes?

Don't fret if you miss an episode, it's likely to happen with the show airing six nights a week for the next couple of months.

As the episode broadcasts live at 9 pm it will be available to stream on ITVX which is ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

In fact, not only will the latest episodes be available, but all past seasons of Love Island UK and Australia are available on there to stream, alongside Love Island Games!

With a new season of Love Island: All-Stars set to air in 2025, it's never been more important to brush up on your Love Island lore.

