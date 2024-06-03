What Time Is Love Island On Tonight And When Does It Finish?

Here's when to tune into Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2024 begins Monday 3rd June - but what time does it start tonight and when does it finish?

It's time to make Love Island part of you daily routine once again as a team of gorgeous single lads and lasses make their way into the villa for a summer of romance.

That's right, your favourite dating show is back on ITV2 for the summer. After their first ever All Stars series left us wanting more, the summer series comes in clutch to fill our Love Island shaped hole.

But what time will it start and when will it finish? Here are the times you need to pop in your diaries...

The 11th series of Love Island starts on June 3rd. Picture: ITV

What time does Love Island start tonight?

Love Island is on at 9pm tonight. ITV like to make it simple for us and leave the starting time as 9pm always. The show is on Sunday-Friday and then a highlights show plays every Saturday night.

You can watch Love Island on ITV, ITV2 and ITVX.

When will Love Island finish tonight?

On Monday 3rd June the 11th series of Love Island will kick off with an hour and a half long show, meaning it'll end at 10.30pm.

Usually the show is only 60 mins long (1 hour), 9pm-10pm, but special episodes like dumpings and the finale are usually longer with a run time of around 90 mins (1.5 hours).

