Love Island Bosses Might Have Just Leaked The First Bombshell

ITV may have leaked a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's the leaked islander fans are convinced will be the first Love Island bombshell of series 11.

With less than a week until the 2024 summer series of Love Island, secrets are beginning to spill out of ITV HQ, from a brand-new hideaway rule to a secret islander, it's all happening and we are living for it.

After the cast of the series was released, featuring 12 singles, an advert for the show seems to have shown an unknown 13th islander which has fans sure she's a bombshell.

The advert showed confirmed islanders like Samantha, Ronnie and Ayo before cutting to an unannounced girl called Uma.

Uma is a rumoured Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

A screen recording of the advert was shared on X giving the first look at Uma.

One viewer took to Reddit to ask if anyone else had seen the surprise cast member, they said: "Got an ITV ad today featuring those in the OG lineup plus a girl named Uma (maybe Una?) that l've not seen listed anywhere. Anyone else see the ad?"

But by the time others got to the video they couldn't see the mystery girl, one replied: "I just watched it. The person after Ronnie is Jess. and I didn't see any Uma in the whole vid."

Of course Love Island sleuths believe they've managed to to track down Uma and have shared details of her IG account. If she is set to join the series she's likely going to be a fan fave with comments sharing their excitement for her already.

Love Island - Meet the Islanders

One fan wrote, "one of the prettiest contestants", another said, "oof she's pretty".

Of course there could be multiple reason Uma was seen in the ad, other than that she's a bombshell. She may have been a part of the OG lineup but have to drop out.

I guess we will have to wait until next week to find out! Love Island starts on June 3rd.

