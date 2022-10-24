Adam Collard Suggests Returning To Love Island For A Third Time After Paige Thorne Split

Adam Collard isn’t opposed to becoming a Love Island bombshell once again.

Love Island’s Adam Collard has suggested a third stint on the dating show isn’t a no-go amid his split from Paige Thorne.

The 26-year-old contestant returned to the Mallorcan villa this summer to find love again after first appearing on the show in 2018.

Davide Sanclimenti Responds After Paige Thorne Claims One Love Island Couple Is ‘Fake’

He clicked with Paige almost instantly, with the pair going strong before getting dumped from the villa just days before the final.

However, the pair split in recent weeks following cheating allegations after a video surfaced online showing him putting his arm around a woman in McDonald's, whilst he was reportedly seen kissing another woman on holiday in September.

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne split just a few months after meeting on Love Island. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

Adam Collard first appeared on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

Paige confirmed on the Saving Grace podcast that the pair had gone their separate ways, revealing: “I’m single – living my best life. No, I’m kidding, it’s been a really s**t time.”

"There are other videos that people don’t know about of different people," Paige went on to say, "on the same night, in different locations.

"And then these other videos came out and I’m just like, ooh. Ooh, I can’t justify this."

Adam Collard was coupled up with Paige Thorne during his time on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

Adam Collard said he'd be up for returning to Love Island for a third time. Picture: Alamy

However, it seems Adam isn’t ruling out yet another return to Love Island to try his luck again at another chance at love, as he told this tabloid he’d be happy to give it another shot.

He said: “I’d consider Love Island for a third time, but I don’t think producers would have me back as I was too soppy and didn’t cause enough drama.”

Adam first appeared on the show in 2018, where he infamously coupled up with four girls in just two weeks.

