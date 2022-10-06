Love Island Fans Think Paige Thorne & Adam Collard Have Split

6 October 2022, 15:55 | Updated: 6 October 2022, 16:22

Fans think Adam and Paige have broken up
Fans think Adam and Paige have broken up. Picture: Paige Thorne/Adam Collard/Instagram
Rumours whirr that Love Island's Paige and Adam have broken up after their Instagram photos disappear.

More suspicions have been raised that Paige Thorne and Adam Collard have split after claims that the pair were taking "a break".

The Love Island couple has been noticeably absent from one another's social media accounts in recent weeks and now Paige has removed any sign of Adam from her Instagram.

Love Island’s Adam Collard ‘Attacked’ On Night Out With Paige Thorne As ‘Mob Rip His Top Off’

Every photo of the once-loved-up duo has been scrubbed from the paramedic's profile, only adding further fuel to the break-up fire.

Paige deleted all photos of her and Adam from her feed
Paige deleted all photos of her and Adam from her feed. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram

Last month, 'ultimate bombshell' Adam was hit with allegations of cheating after videos appeared online, but neither of the pair are yet to speak publicly on the claims.

A clip of the personal trainer leaving a McDonald's restaurant with another girl began to do the rounds and thus the split rumours began.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that each party have neglected to like one another's Instagram posts for some time.

In the wake of the break-up rumours, Paige was spotted partying with fellow season eight Islander Billy Brown, with the MailOnline obtaining a video of the ex-contestants 'cosying' up to each other.

Paige and Adam went official with their relationship after leaving Love Island
Paige and Adam went official with their relationship after leaving Love Island. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram
The pair first met in July on season eight of Love Island
The pair first met in July on season eight of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Billy even appears to kiss her cheek in the fan-caught video, seemingly further confirming that Paige and Adam have parted ways.

Adam, 26, and Paige, 24, famously coupled up following Jacques O'Neill's departure from the ITV2 dating show in July and the Love Island pair went official with their romance the following month.

It's unknown when they broke up but fans theorise that they've been separated for some time after Adam went on a holiday to Bali alone.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the alleged split, but for now, Adam and Paige remain tight-lipped about their relationship.

