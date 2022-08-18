Love Island’s Adam Collard ‘Attacked’ On Night Out With Paige Thorne As ‘Mob Rip His Top Off’

Adam Collard from Love Island was attacked by a group of men during a night out in Newcastle. Picture: Alamy/@adamcollard/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Adam Collard got caught in an altercation during a night out in Newcastle with his girlfriend Paige Thorne.

Love Island star Adam Collard was attacked by a group of men in a Newcastle club during a night on the town with his girlfriend Paige Thorne.

In a video obtained by this tabloid, the 26-year-old can be seen being approached by a group of men while he tried to enjoy a quiet drink with Paige and a few of their friends.

Ekin-Su Addresses Fan Concerns Over Mysterious Shoulder Mark From Love Island Accident

Love Island's Paige Responds To Islanders' Criticism Of Her On The Show

An alteration developed quickly as the mob of men began aggressively ripping Adam’s top off.

The personal trainer defended himself as one of his friends tried to jump in and break up the brawl before bouncers rushed in to break things up.

Adam Collard was attacked on a night out in Newcastle. Picture: @adamcollard/Instagram

Adam Collard was with Paige Thorne when he got attacked in a club. Picture: @adamcollard/Instagram

An insider told the tabloid: “Adam and Paige were just on a night out, it wasn’t an official appearance or anything. Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all which was understandable.

“Then people started to rip his top off and it all kicked off. It’s no surprise he wanted to defend himself and was obviously looking out for Paige as well.

“They were just out a drink together with friends and they didn’t need that hassle. The bouncers came over and it finally calmed down and Adam and Paige left after that.”

Love Island's Adam Collard and his friends are said to be 'shaken up' about the altercation. Picture: @adamcollard/Instagram

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne met on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

Adam’s rep told this publication that he and his friends were ‘extremely shaken up’ by this situation, adding: “Adam was trying to enjoy a quiet night in his hometown with friends when a large group of men began aggressively harassing them.

“Despite several attempts to diffuse the situation, the men continued to become more aggressive and started physically attacking Adam."

However, his rep went on to add that ‘no further action has been taken’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital