Love Island's Paige Thorne Reveals She's In Touch With Jacques Following Adam Split

20 October 2022

Paige has put the rumours to rest
Paige has put the rumours to rest. Picture: ITV/Adam Collard/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne has spilt on the current situation with her love life, revealing that she's back in touch with Jacque's O'Neill after the Adam Collard split.

Paige Thorne has revealed that she's talking to her former Love Island flame Jacques O'Neill, after confirming the news of her long-rumoured break-up with Adam Collard.

Paige called things off with Adam after a video surfaced online showing him putting his arm around a woman in McDonald's, 'the ultimate bombshell' was also reportedly seen kissing another woman on holiday in September.

Fans of the hit ITV2 dating show speculated that they had split after Paige scrubbed every photo of the pair from her Instagram profile – and now she's spoken publicly about the demise of her relationship with Adam for the first time.

She firmly set the record straight on the Saving Grace podcast.: "I’m single – living my best life. No, I’m kidding, it’s been a really s**t time."

Paige and Jacques might be rekindling their romance
Paige and Jacques might be rekindling their romance. Picture: ITV

Following up on the alleged cheating scandal and now notorious McDonald's clip, she said to host Grace Kelly: ‘It’s not just that video.

"There are other videos that people don’t know about of different people," Paige dropped the bombshell news, "on the same night, in different locations."

The paramedic explained the aftermath of the viral video: "At first I was like, nah do you know what? It’s just an arm. I get that people get flirty. There’s nothing to it."

She then revealed that she hit her breaking point after more suspicious behaviour surfaced: "And then these other videos came out and I’m just like, ooh. Ooh, I can’t justify this."

Paige confirmed that she broke up with Adam
Paige confirmed that she broke up with Adam. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram

Of course, when news of Paige's singlehood broke, many fans wondered if she would reconnect with Jacques O'Neill, who she was seriously coupled up with on the eighth season `of Love Island.

She spoke on the current situation with Jacques: "There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips.

"Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [Amor]," the Welsh lass said, referring to his questionable behaviour on the show.

Paige continued to dish on the developments with Jacques: "Obviously, we had a vibe in there."

"But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash," she said on the podcast.

