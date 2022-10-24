Davide Sanclimenti Responds After Paige Thorne Claims One Love Island Couple Is ‘Fake’

Davide Sanclimenti has appeared to hit back at Paige Thorne’s claims that the Love Island couples are ‘faking’ it.

Davide Sanclimenti, who won Love Island 2022 with his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, has seemingly slammed Paige Thorne’s claims that there’s one ‘fake’ couple left from this year’s series.

It all started when Paige joined Saving Grace's podcast recently where she was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?"

The Welsh paramedic responded: “All I'm going to say on this right, is, there are how many couples left? Three. There are three couples left, really there's only two - but that's a secret I'll never tell.”

She then took a shot of alcohol, refusing to say exactly which couple she was referring to.

Davide Sanclimenti has seemingly rubbished Paige's claims about 'fake' Love Island couples. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

Seemingly shutting down her claims of any ‘fake’ couples left, Italian islander Davide took to his Instagram Stories to debunk Paige’s claims as he shared a video in the back of a car with his beau.

He said: “Remember, rumours are carried haters, spread by false and accepted by idiots.”

Davide jokingly added: “Kind regards,” while Ekin-Su laughed it off.

It wasn’t long until fans took to the comments to share their thoughts after Paige confirmed in the same interview that she is single after cheating allegations emerged of her ex, Adam Collard.

Paige Throne claimed there's 'one fake' Love Island couple still together. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split after he allegedly cheated on her. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

There are still four Love Island couples still together from this year. Picture: Shutterstock

Commenting on Davide’s response, one fan said: “Paige is just annoyed her and adam split so fast.”

Another branded Davide and Ekin the “most unproblematic couple”.

Meanwhile, another called for the Turkish actress to join the podcast next, adding: “I need ekin on saving grace.”

The other remaining couples from this year's series are Tasha Ghouri & Andrew Le Page, Indiyah Polack & Dami Hope and Gemma Owen & Luca Bish.

