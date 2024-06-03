5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Patsy Field

On Air Now
Who is Love Island's Patsy Field? Here's everything you need to know about the influencer looking for love from her age, job, disability, where she's from and more.
Love Island 2024 looks a little different this year, with a brand new cast, a new look for the villa and spicy new rules surrounding the use of the Hideaway, this season is setting itself up to be very exciting indeed.
With Maya Jama returning to sporadically show up at the villa and strike fear into the hearts of the contestants, it’s important that we get to know them, the contestants that is.
Whilst there have been rumours about the first bombshell to enter the villa, out of the original cast members one has piqued interest this year because she’s bringing representation into the villa when it comes to her disability.
So who is Patsy Field? Here’s everything you need to know about her age, job, disability and more.
Love Island - Meet Patsy
Age: 29
From: Orpington, England
Job: Influencer and Office Administrator
Instagram: @patsylouu
Ahead of her summer of love, Patsy said: "I’m finally ready to find a sexy man and I think Love Island may just have some nice hunky guys for me.”
"I think now is the right time as I’ve got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later."
