Love Island's Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Might Have History

6 June 2024, 12:32

Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny may have met before the villa
Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny may have met before the villa. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's why 'The Morning After' podcast host Amy Hart thinks Love Island couple Joey and Samantha knew each other before the show...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the first episode of Love Island series 11, Joey Essex was introduced as the first bombshell and the first-ever celebrity contestant.

He turned heads immediately in the villa, as she was given the power to steal one of the girls already in a couple. 24-hours after his arrival he chose to couple up with Samantha Kenny which meant Sam Taylor was dumped from the villa.

Joey and Sam seem to be getting on really well, so well that ex islander Amy Hart has suggested they might have already known each other before the show.

Speaking on Love Island: The Morning After podcast she told co-hosts Indiyah Polack and Ash Holme that she spotted something when Joey arrived which most of us missed.

Joey chose to steal Samantha from Sam
Joey chose to steal Samantha from Sam. Picture: ITV

"I thought they knew each other, because you know me, I'm very hot on my words," Amy started, "I like to analysis everything and when Joey came in he went round to everyone saying, 'Nice to meet you, nice to meet you, nice to meet you'

"When we got to Samantha he said, 'Nice to see you'."

Ash replied: "We didn't clock that at all and when you said that I thought, oh my god you're right!"

Amy pointed out that Samantha is a 'celebrity' makeup artist and could have met Joey on a shoot before, "it doesn't look like they have any history together" she admitted before adding: "But they had that instant connection."

The Game's the Game... | Love Island: The Morning After

Currently Joey and Sam seem happy together and Amy noted that from seeing him in past shows he "falls hard and fast" so she believes they might end up being end game.

On Wednesday night's episode Joey was pulled into the hideaway by Harriett Blackmore, who was trying to get one over her partner Ciaran Davies, and he admitted they had a little bit of a flirt.

However he said he wasn't interested in Harriett's games, telling the Love Island beach hut that he genuinely likes Samantha - this might just sound like a winning couple.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

