Who Is Joey Essex's Sister? Get To Know Frankie Essex Including Her Children & Boyfriend

By Abbie Reynolds

While on Love Island, Joey Essex has opened up about losing his mum and the close relationship he has with his dad and sister. But who is his sister?

Love Island's first ever celebrity contestant, Joey Essex, has turned heads in the villa and stirred up drama but he's also warmed the hearts of viewers after speaking so highly of his father and sister who raised him after he lost his mum at just 10 years old.

"My Dad's my hero," Joey told fellow islander and his villa partner Samantha Kenny before adding that his sister has looked after him since he was young.

The former TOWIE star said his sister still thinks of him as the little boy of the family, despite their only being three years between then in age. Instantly fans wanted to know, who is Joey's sister?

Joey has been coupled up with Samantha on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Who is Joey Essex's sister?

Joey has an older sister called Frankie Essex, she's three years older than him and they have a super close relationship.

Just like Joey, Frankie starred on The Only Way Is Essex. She was a regular cast member between series two and series ten when she left in 2013.

What does Frankie Essex do for a living?

After starring on the hit reality TV show, Frankie has become a full time influencer with a large social media presence. On her Instagram, where she shares regular updates of her life, she has amassed 256,000 followers.

Who is Frankie Essex's boyfriend?

Frankie is with Luke Love, a personal trainer based in London. They have been together for around five years and have two children together.

Frankie and her boyfriend Luke have been together for around five years. Picture: Instagram @Frankieessex87

Does Frankie Essex have kids?

Yes, she and her partner Luke welcomed twins in 2022.

What did Frankie Essex name her twins?

Frankie's twins are a boy and a girl called Logan and Luella. They have their own Instagram account @little_love_twins which is run by their dad Luke.

Frankie welcomed her twins in 2022. Picture: Instagram @Frankieessex87

What has Frankie said about Joey Essex being on Love Island?

Frankie has said how proud she is of Joey going onto the show and opening up about the loss of their mum. Speaking to OK! she said: “I was proud of Joey for doing that, Joey is keeping her memory alive.”

She also said that he is on the show with the intentions of 'settling down and finding someone', insisting "he’s definitely looking for love in the villa but he needs a woman who will tell it like it is and isn’t with him for fame”.

Frankie has said she felt their late mum 'put him on the show', saying: "I actually said to one of my friends that I believe our mum put him on the show – she would have loved to see him settle down. I think she would be really proud of us both."

