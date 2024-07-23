Joey Essex In Tears After His Sister Says Their Mum Would Be 'So Proud' Of Him

23 July 2024, 14:18 | Updated: 23 July 2024, 14:20

Joey Essex was brought to tears after family reunion on Love Island
Joey Essex was brought to tears after family reunion on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Things got emotional when Joey Essex's nan and sister entered the Love Island villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Proving just how quick things can change in the Love Island villa, Jessy Potts and Joey Essex went from frosty conversations to passionate snogs after they met each other's families in a traditional villa surprise.

Joey's sister, Frankie Essex, and his nan, Linda Sims, entered the villa alongside Jessy's parents as all the islanders were surprised with a visit from their nearest and dearests. After splitting off to catch up with their families, Joey told his nan and sister that he feels like he's found "the one".

"Honestly I was so surprised that I met her, I don't know how she's landed in this villa and I've found her... she's amazing. She's so nice, she's so good and like I said, I haven't had a girl like Jessy in years," Joey gushed before things became emotional.

Frankie Essex told her brother Joey that their mum would be 'so proud' of him
Frankie Essex told her brother Joey that their mum would be 'so proud' of him. Picture: ITV

"Honestly Joe, you're doing so well, Mummy would be so proud of ya," Frankie said giving Joey a massive hug and adding, "honestly, Daddy just said he loves you so much and he's missing you".

Joey broke down into tears instantly after hearing his sister talking about his late mum and his Dad Donny, who raised him as a single parent. "I've just missed every one, it's been like, it's been mad in here," he said through tears.

When Joey was just ten years old his and Frankie's mum, Tina, took her own life after suffering with depression. Joey has briefly mentioned this in the villa when confiding in Jess White, who has since left the villa.

Jessy and Joey get their family visits on Love Island

Speaking to Jess in an early episode of series 11, Joey said: "My mum passed away when I was 10. It's not nice growing up. I found it hard for years; I never really spoke about it but when you do actually speak about things, it's better."

Before their families entered the villa Joey and Jessy were in the middle of an argument which had spilled over from yet another challenge. Jessy had walked away from Joey saying she had "tapped out".

However after the seal of approval from their family the couple are happy together again, even with Jessy's mum calling out Joey's behaviour towards Grace Jackson.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Meet the Love Island bombshell's sister

Who Is Joey Essex's Sister? Get To Know Frankie Essex, Her Children, Boyfriend & More

Joey has opened up about him mum passing

What Happened To Joey Essex's Mum? Everything He's Said About The Tragedy

Wil and Uma spill on their future plans in Q&A

Love Island's Wil And Uma Plan Huge Next Step In Their Relationship

Fans want to see Jessy Potts walk away from her relationship with Joey Essex

Fans Want Love Island’s Jessy Potts To Leave Joey Essex After Last Night’s Episode

Ayo Odukoya's family are set to enter the villa

Love Island’s Ayo Odukoya's Family Reveal They Prefer Mimii Over Jessica

Hot On Capital

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 3?

Who Will Play Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4? Here's What We Know So Far

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview
Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Benedict And Sophie Will Lead Season 4

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Benedict Bridgerton will take the lead in Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 Confirms Benedict Bridgerton Will Be The Lead

Is Lady Gaga performing at the Olympic Games 2024?

Is Lady Gaga Performing At The Olympics?

When does Outer Banks season 4 come out?

When Does Outer Banks Season 4 Come Out? Here's What We Know So Far

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Snoop Dogg has a very high tea with Capital

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years Of 'Gin And Juice' With High Tea And Spills On New Music

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

f5ve reveal their favourite 3 songs of all time

f5ve Reveal Their Favourite 3 Songs Of All Time | My Life In 20

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Trailer, Cast And What Will Happen
Dani Dyer went Instagram official with Jarrod Bowen

Who Is Dani Dyer’s Fiancé Jarrod Bowen? Age, Net Worth And Kids

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen got engaged in July 2024

Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Footballer Jarrod Bowen Are Officially Engaged

More Movies & TV News

Adam Collard and Laura Woods announced their pregnancy on July 21st 2024

Love Island’s Adam Collard And Laura Woods Reveal Pregnancy

Love Island fans are not happy with Joey's behaviour towards Grace

Love Island Fans Think Joey's Hiding His True Feelings After Heated Game

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos join Capital Breakfast

Watch: Twisters' Glen Powell And Anthony Ramos Have A 'Thrilling' Time On Capital Breakfast
A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset