Joey Essex was brought to tears after family reunion on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Things got emotional when Joey Essex's nan and sister entered the Love Island villa.

Proving just how quick things can change in the Love Island villa, Jessy Potts and Joey Essex went from frosty conversations to passionate snogs after they met each other's families in a traditional villa surprise.

Joey's sister, Frankie Essex, and his nan, Linda Sims, entered the villa alongside Jessy's parents as all the islanders were surprised with a visit from their nearest and dearests. After splitting off to catch up with their families, Joey told his nan and sister that he feels like he's found "the one".

"Honestly I was so surprised that I met her, I don't know how she's landed in this villa and I've found her... she's amazing. She's so nice, she's so good and like I said, I haven't had a girl like Jessy in years," Joey gushed before things became emotional.

Frankie Essex told her brother Joey that their mum would be 'so proud' of him. Picture: ITV

"Honestly Joe, you're doing so well, Mummy would be so proud of ya," Frankie said giving Joey a massive hug and adding, "honestly, Daddy just said he loves you so much and he's missing you".

Joey broke down into tears instantly after hearing his sister talking about his late mum and his Dad Donny, who raised him as a single parent. "I've just missed every one, it's been like, it's been mad in here," he said through tears.

When Joey was just ten years old his and Frankie's mum, Tina, took her own life after suffering with depression. Joey has briefly mentioned this in the villa when confiding in Jess White, who has since left the villa.

Jessy and Joey get their family visits on Love Island

Speaking to Jess in an early episode of series 11, Joey said: "My mum passed away when I was 10. It's not nice growing up. I found it hard for years; I never really spoke about it but when you do actually speak about things, it's better."

Before their families entered the villa Joey and Jessy were in the middle of an argument which had spilled over from yet another challenge. Jessy had walked away from Joey saying she had "tapped out".

However after the seal of approval from their family the couple are happy together again, even with Jessy's mum calling out Joey's behaviour towards Grace Jackson.

