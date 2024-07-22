Fans Want Love Island’s Jessy Potts To Leave Joey Essex After Last Night’s Episode

Fans want to see Jessy Potts walk away from her relationship with Joey Essex. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

The drama in Love Island hit new heights after The Grafties where Joey Essex’s behaviour left fans begging Jessy Potts to walk away.

Joey Essex may have started the show as a fan favourite after entering the villa as Love Island’s first-ever celebrity bombshell, but his journey in the villa has been a rollercoaster ever since.

From leaving his ex/not ex/ex again Grace Jackson for Jessy Potts after she arrived in the villa as a bombshell, Joey may claim he only has eyes for one girl, but fans seem to think he’s been hiding his true feelings this whole time.

With one week to go until the 2024 summer series of Love Island finishes up, there are set to be some huge dramatic moments in the villa this week, but will Jessy and Joey make it through?

Joey Essex found himself in a number of fights at The Grafties. Picture: ITV

From The Grafties to upcoming family visits, fans have been anticipating the end of Joey and Jessy’s villa romance after a preview of a fight aired earlier this week.

After being nominated for Ultimate Pot Stirrer, Flirtiest Performance and Unfinished Business, Joey found himself in the middle of several fights with other Islanders as footage showed the trouble he's been stirring up.

In a preview for the episode airing on the 22nd of July, after fighting with Joey about his behaviour, Jessy was shown walking away from the fight, angrily saying "I'm done, tapped out. Tap, tap, tapped out.” But is it over for the two?

Fans and islanders alike seem to think Joey might still be hung up on Grace.

Reuben defended his partner, telling Joey, “She's in your head rent-free bro, you keep bringing it up for a reason.”

Joey Essex left Grace Jackson for Jessy Potts on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Fans online seem to agree with the sentiment, not only claiming Joey still has feelings for Grace but warning Jessy to run whilst she can.

One fan wrote X, formerly known on Twitter, “Jessy deserves better than Joey”, with a second adding, “Jessy needs to leave Joey ASAP.”

A third questioned “How is Jessy still with this jokeman??? he literally lied to her face.”

Will Jessy continue to defend her man in the villa? Or has seeing Joey pick fights with Grace gone too far?

The preview for the episode seems to show her getting the ‘ick’ as one fan put it online, writing, “Joey’s obsession with Grace is so embarrassing. If I was Jessy I’d have a major ick over it.”

