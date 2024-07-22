Fans Want Love Island’s Jessy Potts To Leave Joey Essex After Last Night’s Episode

22 July 2024, 15:44 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 16:23

Fans want to see Jessy Potts walk away from her relationship with Joey Essex
Fans want to see Jessy Potts walk away from her relationship with Joey Essex. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

The drama in Love Island hit new heights after The Grafties where Joey Essex’s behaviour left fans begging Jessy Potts to walk away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joey Essex may have started the show as a fan favourite after entering the villa as Love Island’s first-ever celebrity bombshell, but his journey in the villa has been a rollercoaster ever since.

From leaving his ex/not ex/ex again Grace Jackson for Jessy Potts after she arrived in the villa as a bombshell, Joey may claim he only has eyes for one girl, but fans seem to think he’s been hiding his true feelings this whole time.

With one week to go until the 2024 summer series of Love Island finishes up, there are set to be some huge dramatic moments in the villa this week, but will Jessy and Joey make it through?

Joey Essex found himself in a number of fights at The Grafties
Joey Essex found himself in a number of fights at The Grafties. Picture: ITV

From The Grafties to upcoming family visits, fans have been anticipating the end of Joey and Jessy’s villa romance after a preview of a fight aired earlier this week.

After being nominated for Ultimate Pot Stirrer, Flirtiest Performance and Unfinished Business, Joey found himself in the middle of several fights with other Islanders as footage showed the trouble he's been stirring up.

In a preview for the episode airing on the 22nd of July, after fighting with Joey about his behaviour, Jessy was shown walking away from the fight, angrily saying "I'm done, tapped out. Tap, tap, tapped out.” But is it over for the two?

Fans and islanders alike seem to think Joey might still be hung up on Grace.

Reuben defended his partner, telling Joey, “She's in your head rent-free bro, you keep bringing it up for a reason.”

Joey Essex left Grace Jackson for Jessy Potts on Love Island 2024
Joey Essex left Grace Jackson for Jessy Potts on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Fans online seem to agree with the sentiment, not only claiming Joey still has feelings for Grace but warning Jessy to run whilst she can.

One fan wrote X, formerly known on Twitter, “Jessy deserves better than Joey”, with a second adding, “Jessy needs to leave Joey ASAP.”

A third questioned “How is Jessy still with this jokeman??? he literally lied to her face.”

Will Jessy continue to defend her man in the villa? Or has seeing Joey pick fights with Grace gone too far?

The preview for the episode seems to show her getting the ‘ick’ as one fan put it online, writing, “Joey’s obsession with Grace is so embarrassing. If I was Jessy I’d have a major ick over it.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Ayo Odukoya's family are set to enter the villa

Love Island’s Ayo Odukoya's Family Reveal They Prefer Mimii Over Jessica

Dani Dyer went Instagram official with Jarrod Bowen

Who Is Dani Dyer’s Fiancé Jarrod Bowen? Age, Net Worth And Kids

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen got engaged in July 2024

Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Footballer Jarrod Bowen Are Officially Engaged

Adam Collard and Laura Woods announced their pregnancy on July 21st 2024

Love Island’s Bad Boy Adam Collard And Laura Woods Reveal Pregnancy

Love Island fans are not happy with Joey's behaviour towards Grace

Love Island Fans Think Joey's Hiding His True Feelings After Heated Game

Hot On Capital

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

f5ve reveal their favourite 3 songs of all time

f5ve Reveal Their Favourite 3 Songs Of All Time | My Life In 20

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Trailer, Cast And What Will Happen
Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship Timeline

Little Mix

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

The revelation that Hello Kitty is a "personification of a cat" rather a literal cat has left people stunned

Is Hello Kitty A Cat? Viral Interview Saying She Is "Not A Cat" Leaves People Stunned

Did Tom Holland propose to Zendaya?

Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Engaged?

Zendaya and Tom Holland's family are in full support of their relationship

Zendaya And Tom Holland 'Rock Solid' After Engagement Rumours

We're unpacking Jade Thirlwall's music 'Angel Of My Dreams' video

Jade's Striking 'Angel Of My Dreams' Music Video Explained

Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos join Capital Breakfast

Watch: Twisters' Glen Powell And Anthony Ramos Have A 'Thrilling' Time On Capital Breakfast
JADE's 'Angel Of My Dreams' lyrics explained

Jade Thirlwall Decodes Her 'Angel Of My Dreams' Lyrics

Jade deep dived into the writing process of 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Jade Thirlwall Explains How 'Angel Of My Dreams' Helped Her 'Rediscover' Herself

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Maya Jama speaks out after Stormzy breakup announcement

Maya Jama Calls Out 'Cheeky' Paparazzi Abroad Amid Break Up From Stormzy

What does IFB mean on TikTok? The 'Teamwork' trend explained

What Does IFB Mean On TikTok? The 'Teamwork' Trend Explained

More Movies & TV News

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?

Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

Two Love Island couples reunited for Ronnie Vint's birthday

Love Island's Wil, Uma, Harriett And Ronnie Name Themselves 'Winners' At Cute Reunion

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Joey and Lola knew each other before Love Island, but how?

How Does Joey Essex Know Love Island Bombshell Lola Deluca?

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset