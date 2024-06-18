Love Island Fans Fear Samantha Kenny Will Walk Off The Show

Love Island's Samantha Kenny revealed she wants to leave the villa. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island fans are worried Samantha Kenny is ready to walk off the show after Joey Essex shows interest in ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson.

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny has had a tough week in the villa after the introduction of Joey Essex’s ex Grace Jackson to the villa.

The scouser and a lot of fans of the show already had doubts about how invested Joey was in making it work with her, but those doubts were soon proven right when he jumped head-first into grafting Grace despite being coupled up with Sam for two weeks. The jump was so quick, that fans even have theories the pair planned to appear on the show together.

The TOWIE star’s dating history is long and vast outside the villa and according to the new lovebirds, they were together after a short and intense holiday romance in 2023. But after feeling humiliated, Samantha's fans are scared she’ll leave the show for good.

Love Island's Samantha Kenny began to doubt Joey Essex's feelings for her. Picture: ITV

Joey entered the villa as a celebrity bombshell in episode one where he ‘stole’ Samantha from now-eliminated Sam Taylor and the pair have been coupled up ever since.

However, Samantha’s had complaints that despite claiming he was ‘all over’ someone if he was into them, Joey has been anything but ‘all over’ her.

Fans have seen Samantha feel something was wrong in their couple for a while now, but Joey has just reassured her that he’s just ‘taking it slow,’ but that doesn’t appear to be the case with Grace.

Joey and Grace, having history, jumped into the physical element of their relationship quite quickly, especially during the ‘sleepover’ alongside Ronnie Vint, Tiffany Leighton, Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson at Casa Amor, where the pair were all over each other.

Joey Essex has been far more physical with Grace Jackson than Samantha Kenny. Picture: ITV

Despite Joey telling Grace that he and Samantha ‘got along well as friends’, after returning to the Love Island villa, fans believed Joey wanted to string Samantha along after telling her he ‘still wanted to get to know her.’

Shortly after that, Joey and Grace shared a long and intimate kiss on the daybeds in front of everyone, which left Samantha feeling humiliated and in tears.

Turning to the other girls in the villa, she said, "I literally feel like walking out of this villa," and now fans are worried she’ll follow through with her threats, especially after Joey and Grace made plans to sleep in the Hideaway that night.

‘I literally feel like walking out of this Villa’ 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZAJ1qEMzS3 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 17, 2024

Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), viewers shared their thoughts, "If they sleep in the Hideaway, Samantha might actually walk out of the villa," someone tweeted.

Another wanted Samantha to channel some girl power, writing, "Don’t you dare walk out Samantha .. don’t let him win."

Whilst Samantha’s seen a little bit of heat on the internet over the past few weeks for what has seemed like a one-sided obsession with Joey, fans are rallying behind her now after Joey’s treatment of her.

One wrote, “I felt really bad for Samantha!” whilst another completely emphasis with her tears, writing, “That babe saw her whole world crashed in her presence!!! Nah, that’s a whole lot for a human….”

Samantha Kenny was left in tears after Joey Essex and Grace Jackson shared a kiss in front of her. Picture: ITV

Viewers don’t seem to want to see Samantha walk off the show and would much rather see her triumph with a new bombshell.

"Someone better walk in for Samantha because that was horrible to watch," one fan announced and another had the exact same thought, writing: “Bring in a bombshell for Samantha, she said Joey wasn’t even her type anyways. I need her to be happy.”

The heat seems to have now turned onto Joey, with fans thinking he’s used Samantha as a placeholder until someone ‘better’ came along, with viewer writing, “Joey’s only pretending to still care about Samantha so the public don’t hate him.”

