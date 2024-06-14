What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Why did Joey and Grace end things? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa, and now one of Joey Essex's ex-girlfriends just walked through the door - here's what happened between them and why they broke up.

In the same episode which saw Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny go on their first date, one of Joey's exes arrived at the Love Island villa to throw a spanner in the works.

Joey and Samantha have been a slow burner, compared to couples like Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel who are now closed off from anyone else, however on their date things went really well.

Yet, Joey did admit he's open to getting to know new girls that enter the villa and as if like magic, a new girl that he doesn't even need to get to know strutted in.

As soon as Joey saw the three new bombshells he couldn’t disguise the shock on his face as he whispered, "Oh my God... I used to see that girl".

So, what happened between Joey and bombshell Grace Jackson? And why did they end things? Here's what we know...

Joey Essex has history with new bombshell Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV

When did Joey Essex and Grace Jackson date?

It's not known exactly when they dated but it's believed to have been earlier this year (2024). A source told Mail Online that they were together for six weeks before Joey called things off.

They said: "There's definitely some unfinished business between them and she isn't going to hold back in expressing how she feels in the villa."

The source also acknowledged that Grace's appearance in the villa will put major pressure on Joey's coupling with Samantha.

Grace entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram

Why did Joey Essex and Grace Jackson break up?

Joey was the one who called things off, it's not known why he did it but Grace "was less than impressed by the way their relationship ended".

Apparently Joey had been the one pursuing her so when he called things off six week later she was "very confused".

Since they are believed to have dated at the start of 2024, some viewers have come to their own conclusions as to why things ended.

With one speculating: "Wait but what if Joey Essex was dating Grace earlier this year, and only called it off abruptly because he was approached for Love Island??"

Joey has been with Samantha Kenny whilst in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Grace has spoken a bit about how her lifestyle has hindered past relationships, saying: "My lifestyle can put guys off a little bit, I like to go out and go abroad a lot.

"They can't keep up with my lifestyle. It's the life that I want, and it helps with my business. To sit in and be single, I can't understand why I would do that in my peak and my mid-20s."

You'd think that can't be what put reality TV star Joey off since he leads a busy life too, however, he has been candid about wanting to settle down and start and family, so perhaps he's not looking for a jet setter.

