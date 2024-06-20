Who is Love Island 2024's Konnor Ewudzi Including Age, Job, Height And Hidden Talent

20 June 2024, 14:08

Konnor Ewudzi joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June 2024
Konnor Ewudzi joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June 2024. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @konnorewudzi

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Konnor Ewudzi entered the villa as a bombshell and we need to know more. From age, job, height and who he plays rugby for. Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Konnor Ewudzi joined Love Island 2024 alongside Matilda Draper as two new bombshells on the 19th of June.

Whilst Matilda has a connection to Ronnie Vint, Konnor is diving into his Love Island experience by wanting to get to know Grace Jackson, Mimii Ngulube and Nicole Samuel, all three who are happily coupled up with Joey Essex, Ayo Odukoya and Ciaran Davies for the time being.

But will his baller move pay off? We’ll just have to wait and see. Until then, let’s get to know him better.

From his age, job, height and who he plays rugby for, here’s what we know about Love Island's bombshell Konnor Ewudzi.

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is from Cornwall
Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is from Cornwall. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Konnor Ewudzi? Where is he from?

Konnor is 28 years old and from Cornwall. His birthday lands on the first half of November which makes his star sign a Scorpio.

Common traits of a Scorpio include being emotional, honest, and loyal but they can be temperamental and moody, which we’ll have to look out for in the villa.

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is 28 years old
Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is 28 years old. Picture: Instagram: @konnorewudzi

What does Love Island’s Konnor Ewudzi do for work?

Konnor works as a barber in Cornwall and on his Instagram he’s written that he “cuts hair and chats jibber-jabber”.

The chatty man doesn’t just trim for work, he’s also a model and his work features heavily on his Instagram which is filled to the brim with iconic pictures of collaborations and partnerships he’s done with some pretty big brands.

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi works as a barber
Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi works as a barber. Picture: Instagram: @konnorewudzi

How tall is Love Island’s Konnor Ewudzi?

Konnor’s height hasn’t been made public but when more information is available, we’ll update this page.

What rugby team does Love Island’s Konnor Ewudzi play for?

Konnor’s already a barber and model, but he doesn’t stop there, the new islander also plays rugby for St Austell RFC.

Before joining the villa, the Cornwall local admitted, "I'm a rugby boy. When I go out I get a lot of attention, and that's not going to change in the villa.”

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi also plays rugby, models and sings
Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi also plays rugby, models and sings. Picture: Instagram: @konnorewudzi

What hidden talents does Love Island’s Konnor Ewudzi have?

Not only does Konnor cut hair, model and play rugby, but he’s also a budding musician.

When asked what’s one thing he’d want the other islanders to know, Konnor replied, “I can sing and write music, which is something I used to do back in the day. I can spit a few bars at the talent show.”

Oh and we eagerly await the talent show episode towards the end of the season, hopefully, Konnor will last in the villa until then.

What’s Love Island’s Konnor Ewudzi’s Instagram?

You can find Konnor and all his amazing pics at @konnorewudzi on Instagram.

