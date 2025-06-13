Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

13 June 2025, 17:19

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed
Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the bombshells set to go into the Love Island villa this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While the original lineup always remains iconic for Love Island, bombshells have become a major part of the show with the likes of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Maura Higgins and Grace Jackson, to name a few, turning the villa on its head after their arrival.

Ahead of this series, Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer revealed there were going to be a whole load of bombshells coming into the villa this year, confirming there would be more than there were last summer in series 11.

It's become a Love Island tradition to drop a bombshell into the villa on night one after all the islander have established their couples and this year they mixed it up as the first-ever American bombshell Toni Laites came into the villa and stole Ben Holbrough from Shakira Khan straight away.

Of course there are plenty more bombshells set for that villa... so why not take a look at who could be gracing your screens at any moment?

The boys watching from the terrace as bombshells Remell and Shea arrive
The boys watching from the terrace as bombshells Remell and Shea arrive. Picture: ITV

Yasmin Pettet - Day 5

Yasmin entered the villa on the fifth day with two other bombshells.

Ahead of her Love Island stint she said she's "looking for a guy who is fit, has a nice body and who is funny with a bit of banter".

Yasmin headed into the villa as a bombshell
Yasmin headed into the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

Malisha Jordan - Day 5

Malisha was one of the bombshells who arrived with Yasmin on day five.

On what she's looking for in a match, she said: "A tall, dark, handsome man. He has to be very tall. I’m 5ft7/ 5ft8. I want to be able to wear heels and feel feminine.

"He has to be funny, but not too funny; I have to be the funniest. I want someone that’s caring and a bit loving, but then I like someone that can give me a bit of rude banter. I like to be a bit cheeky."

Malisha is a bombshell on Love Island series 12
Malisha is a bombshell on Love Island series 12. Picture: ITV

Emily Moran - Day 5

Emily was one of the three bombshells who arrived on day 5.

The Insurance development executive said she's looking for: "Someone with emotional intelligence for one. Someone who is really confident but not cocky. They can hold a room, communicate… oh, and biceps!"

Emily arrived as a bombshell
Emily arrived as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

Remell Mullins - Day 3

Remell entered the villa and was thrown straight into a game of Truth and Dare where he shocking revealed he'd once slept with 5 girls in a night!

But he says he's a changed man and is looking to find his first (yes first) girlfriend in the villa.

Remell entered the villa on episode three
Remell entered the villa on episode three. Picture: ITV

Shea Mannings - Day 3

The dad-of-one from Bristol arrived alongside Remell.

He had a rough start to his journey as by his second night he was at risk of being dumped alongside Blu Chegini.

Shea was a bombshell on Love Island s12
Shea was a bombshell on Love Island s12. Picture: ITV

Toni Laites - Day 1

Not only was Las Vegas based Toni the first bombshell she was the first-ever American bombshell in Love Island UK history.

On day one she stole Ben from Shakira, leaving Shakira at risk of being dumped.

Toni is the first bombshell on s12
Toni is the first bombshell on s12. Picture: ITV

Aaron Buckett - Rumoured

6ft 5" personal trainer Aaron - who already boasts 13.3K TikTok followers - has reportedly signed up to Love Island.

"It’s a fact of life that girls go crazy for a tall lad and Aaron is a man mountain," a source told the tabloids.

"Aaron is in the mix for this year’s cast but execs are still finalising whether he’ll be in the opening line-up or as a tempting bombshell,” the source said.

Aaron is reportedly heading into the Love Island villa
Aaron is reportedly heading into the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram via The Sun

Emma Silverton - Rumoured

Model Emma has been linked to British footballer Jack Grealish after they were spotted leaving a nightclub together earlier this year, so she comes with some great lore.

A source has told the tabloids: "Emma is an absolute showstopper and is lots of fun so will make a terrific ‘bombshell’.

"As always, bombshells are picked as the action unfolds to ensure the most tempting Islanders are chosen to suit each storyline."

Emma is linked to a British footballer
Emma is linked to a British footballer. Picture: Instagram

