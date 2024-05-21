Who Is Grace Rosà Jackson? Meet The 'Confirmed' Love Island 2024 Contestant

Everything we know about Love Island 2024 contestant Grace Jackson. Picture: Instagram @gracexrosa

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island returns for the summer of 2024, here's everything you need to know about model Grace Rosà Jackson set to be on this year's line-up.

Alongside names like Ciaran Davies and Samantha Kenny, model and content creator Grace Rosà Jackson has been added to the Love Island 2024 'confirmed' line-up.

Grace has already made a name for herself in the online space with nearly 80k Instagram followers, which is likely about to increase, and one of those followers is none other than Love Island royalty Molly-Mae Hague.

A MailOnline source has said: "Love Island producers are really excited about Grace, not only is she beautiful but she's fun and looking to find her dream man, so will hopefully make the perfect contestant."

So, let's get to know this blonde beauty set to make her way onto our screens, from her age & where she's from to her job & celebrity followers.

Grace Jackson is set to be in the cast of Love Island 2024 summer series. Picture: Instagram @gracexrosa

How old is Love Island's Grace Jackson?

Grace Jackson is 25 years old.

Where is Love Island's Grace Jackson from?

The model has travelled all around the world to places like Marbella, Las Vegas and other dream holiday destinations but she is from Manchester where she has her base.

She shook fans on her Instagram story when she revealed her stunning roof-top apartment complete with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that give her the most stunning view of Manchester.

How tall is Love Island's Grace Jackson?

Grace is 5 foot 6 inches, according to the management agency she's signed to.

Grace showed her home on her IG story. Picture: Instagram @gracexrosa

What is Love Island's Grace Jackson's job?

Grace is an established model who has worked with the likes of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and Fashionova.

But as well as modelling she has two major business ventures. Firstly, she owns a social management agency called 'Social Clubhouse' and she also runs an events company called 'Vamos'.

What is Love Island's Grace Jackson's Instagram?

You can find Grace and her flawless selfies on Instagram with her handle @gracexrosa. At the time of writing she has 79.9k followers but that number will likely sky rocket once she's settled into the villa.

Like we mentioned before, Love Island runner up Molly-Mae follows Grace, but other celebs like boxer Conor McGregor and rapper Aitch follow the model - so she's heading into the dating show with a decent following behind her.

