Love Island All Stars' Kaz Crossley branded 'Turbo Kaz' by past islander after Ronnie Vint kiss

16 January 2025, 18:01 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 18:09

Love Island All Stars' Kaz branded 'Turbo Kaz' after Ronnie kiss. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

In episode 3, Love Island's Ronnie Vint kissed Kaz Crossley mere minutes after kissing Elma Pazar.

Just three episodes in and things are already getting messy.... where's Mitch?

Not only did Luca Bish upset Olivia Hawkins - who he was coupled up with - by naming India Reynolds and Kaz Crossley as the most attractive, we also have our first love triangle of the series.

At the top of that love triangle is none other than Ronnie Vint. After his chaotic time in the villa last year, heading into Love Island All Stars Ronnie had said he was going to be avoiding his triangular ways this time around, literally saying the one thing he was doing differently was "hopefully less triangles".

But alas, it looks like Ronnie, who dubbed himself 'Turbo' in series 11, is already rubbing off on his cast because now Kaz has been branded 'Turbo Kaz' by fellow islander and podcast host Amy Hart.

Kaz is set for Love island All Stars
Kaz is on Love island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

On the official Love Island debrief show, The Morning After podcast, hosted by Indiyah Polack and Amy, they were joined by season two's Alex Bowen to discuss everything that went down in episode 3.

They spoke about how after Ronnie had kissed Elma Pazar he took Kaz into 'The Secret Garden' and proceeded to neck on with Kaz. In Kaz's defence, they pointed out out she had been open with Elma about liking Ronnie and even told her she was going to pull him for a chat after their kiss.

When Kaz did whisk Ronnie away, Ekin-Su pushed Elma on how she "really" felt about them two being alone together. At first Elma assured her she was fine with it because Kaz had let her know beforehand but, after some prompting from Ekin, she admitted she wouldn't be happy if they kissed.

Lo and behold, they did kiss!

Ronnie kisses Kaz after kissing Elma

On The Morning After podcast, Amy, Indiyah and Alex debated whether Kaz was in the right to kiss Ronnie even after he had just kissed Elma.

Alex started off saying he was 50/50 as to whether it was right or wrong and Amy said: "I feel like if she was gonna do it, night two was probably the night to do it rather than waiting a couple of days for Elma to catch more feels and then become maybe more closed off.

"You've got to strike while the iron's hot," she concluded which swayed Alex's judgement to 75/25.

Elsewhere in the episode, they spoke about how Kaz had her eyes on a few of the boys. Amy said: "She's a little bit 'Turbo Kaz' I feel like. Our day one idea of her and Scott [Thomas] getting together, that's miles away now."

Ronnie kissed Kaz and Elma in episode 3
Ronnie kissed Kaz and Elma in episode 3. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, online, fans have been reacting themselves. One user on X said: "Kaz…Ronnie still has Elma’s lipgloss on his upper lip. Have shame."

Another said: "Elma trusting Ronnie not to kiss Kaz after kissing her. She really didn’t watch the summer series did she."

A third said: "the scream i screamt at ronnie kissing kaz [sic]"

With this in mind, ITV have revealed that in tonight's episode Elma finds out about the kiss.

