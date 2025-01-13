Love Island All Stars India Reynolds: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

13 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 21:24

India Reynolds has made her Love Island comeback
India Reynolds has made her Love Island comeback. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

India Reynolds has made her Love Island comeback, so here’s everything you need to know from her age, to her ex-boyfriends and which series she was on.

After two-and-a-half years of being single, India is heading back into the villa, and this time she’s hoping to find someone to settle down with.

India first appeared on the Love Island six years ago as a bombshell, where she coupled up with Ovie Soko. This time around she's entering the villa from day one, and hopes to make friends from the beginning as well as find love.

Discussing her hopes for the show, India said: “I’ve been single for two and a half years and I think it’s time to settle down. I don’t put any effort into dating and I don't really like meeting people from apps so I’m looking forward to getting to know people in the villa.”

So as she graces our screens for the second time around, alongside fellow singles Gabby Allen, Kaz Crossley and more, here's everything you need to know about India.

India Reynolds on All Stars
India Reynolds on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was India Reynolds on before All Stars?

India made her first appearance on series five of the show in 2019, featuring alongside the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, as well as series winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The glamour model from Berkshire joined as a bombshell on day 43 before coupling up with basketball player Ovie Soko, who she went on to nab a spot in the final with. The pair ultimately finished in third place.

How old is India Reynolds?

India is 34 years old. She first entered the villa when she was 28 back in 2019.

India and Ovie split four months after exiting the show
India and Ovie split four months after exiting the show. Picture: Alamy

What happened between India Reynolds and Ovie Soko?

Despite making it to third place in the series, India and Ovie decided to split just four months after leaving the villa.

Speaking about the decision at the time, India said: “Obviously it's difficult, but any break-up is difficult. It's even more difficult when it's in front of the rest of the world, but I'll be fine."

Despite their split it seems the pair managed to end things amicably, as nearly six years on India welcomed the idea of Ovie entering the villa again.

Speaking to the MailOnline ahead of her return to the show, she said: “We're friends and there are no bad vibes there, so it would actually be nice to see him if he did come in.

“Who knows, anything could happen in Love Island.”

However, Ovie poured cold water on any suggestions that he might make an appearance on the show, as as soon as rumours began he shared a post writing: "I'm never going on love island all stars, love the show but I'm 33 guys. I am your uncle now."

India Reynolds is set for All Stars
India Reynolds is set for All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Who are India Reynolds’ ex-boyfriends?

While India has previously spoken about having dated a couple of people, she said none of these relationships ever amounted to anything serious. She's also never made any of the details of these people public.

Last February, she told the tabloids: “My love life is such a bloody disaster. I've been on my own for ages. I've dated a couple of people but it's been nothing serious".

Well, we've got our fingers crossed for you India!

Does India Reynolds have Instagram?

She absolutely does! And you can find her account here: @lovefromreyn

