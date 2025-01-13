Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

As Love Island All Stars rolls back around for its second year, fans everywhere are prepping for the return of familiar faces in years gone by - and this year one of those faces is Gabby Allen.

But the news of Gabby's comeback elicited a slightly more gasp-inducing response than some of the other returning contestants after it was revealed her ex Marcel Somerville would also be joining the lineup. We are soo sat.

So as fans brace themselves for the next few weeks of love and drama , here's everything you need to know about Gabby Allen...

What series of Love Island was Gabby on before All Stars?

Gabby first made her bombshell entrance on Love Island during its third series in 2017. She appeared alongside the year’s winning couple Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay and runners up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

After arriving in the villa on day seven, Gabby soon paired up with Marcel Somerville and despite a small hiccup along the way - when Marcel kissed another girl as part of a challenge - the pair successfully made it to the finals in fourth place.

Gabby Allen on All Stars
Gabby Allen on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Gabby Allen?

Gabby is 32 and set to reunite with her ex Marcel when she walks back into the Love Island villa. She was 25 when she first appeared on the show and, if she remains in the All Stars villa, she'll turn 33 on the show.

What happened between Gabby and Marcel?

While Gabby and Marcel may have stuck it out through some obstacles during the show, unfortunately they weren't quite so lucky outside of the villa.

The couple continued their relationship for a short while after the show, but in 2018 Gabby eventually called it quits after learning Marcel had cheated on her during a holiday they were on together.

Gabby and Marcel briefly continued to date after the 2017 series
Gabby and Marcel briefly continued to date after the 2017 series. Picture: Alamy

Who is Love Island's Gabby's ex-boyfriend?

Aside from her obvious history with fellow 2017 islander Marcel, Gabby also went on to date singer and former The X Factor contestant Myles Stephenson.

The pair sparked a romance in September 2018 but in another blow to the fitness influencer by August 2019 she confirmed that they had split after she caught him sending flirty messages to other women.

Gabby was also rumoured to have dated Dan Osborne back in 2019, however she poured cold water on this speculation recently, insisting the pair were “just mates”.

And that brings us to her most recent romance with Ex on the Beach star Brandon Myers. The couple first went public with their relationship back in the summer of 2020 but seemingly cut ties with one another some two years later in 2024.

There aren't many details surrounding their break up, however fans suspect they called it a day sometime in May last year after fans noticed they had stopped following each other on Instagram and all evidence of their relationship disappeared from Gabby's IG grid.

Gabby later dated Myles Stephenson
Gabby later dated Myles Stephenson. Picture: Alamy

Does Gabby have Instagram?

She does! For those looking to peruse her account, you can find her at: @gabbydawnallen

Gabby is returning to the villa for Love Island All Stars
Gabby is returning to the villa for Love Island All Stars. Picture: Alamy

As Gabby heads back into the villa for a second shot at finding love rumours have begun to swirl about whether this series could seen the reunion of her and Marcel Somerville.

Only time will tell, but Gabby doesn’t seem totally against the idea. The islander said she's hopeful that Marcel might have learned from his mistakes after he was himself cheated on in his recent marriage.

She told MailOnline: “It's really hard to read what happened [to Marcel] and this is why I also want to talk to him because if he was going in, I hope he's alright and maybe we can relate to each other in some sort of way.”

