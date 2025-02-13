Did Love Island's Luca Bish date Saffron Barker? Their history explained

13 February 2025, 14:43

Luca Bish dated Saffron when they were younger
Luca Bish dated Saffron when they were younger. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars fans spotted a major clue in Harriett's phone call home to Saffron.

It's become known amongst Love Island fans that Harriett Blackmore and Luca Bish knew each other prior to All Stars. And for those of you who didn't know, well now you do!

The pair grew up in Brighton together and went to the same schools but, what's more, is they were in the same friendship group and Harriett's bestie Saffron Barker dated Luca when they were younger.

Saffron is an internet personality and celeb in her own right having started a YouTube channel in 2015 and amassed nearly 2.5 million subscribers. She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

While some fans might have known a bit about Saffron and Luca's past, Harriett confirmed their dating history during her phone call home on Love Island All Stars.

Is Saffron Barker Luca Bish's ex-girlfriend?

Grace chose Luca
Luca is coupled up with Grace on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Did Love Island's Luca Bish date Saffron Barker?

Yes. While old videos and social media post shared by Saffron suggested she and Luca had dated she didn't officially confirm it until years after he was on Love Island.

Speaking to Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks on the 'Staying Relevant' podcast in 2023, Saffron admitted she did date 'the fish man' on Love Island but explained: "To be fair, he wasn't fully my ex, I was just kind of seeing him for a long time."

During Love Island All Stars 2024, Harriett received a video call from her lifelong bestie Saffron and she said she was in support of Luca being coupled up with Grace Jackson.

However, knowing Grace's friendship with Harriett since they met on series 11, Saffron said: "I do think it's hard because if you fall out with Luca it's hard for Grace, like who does she kind of go too?

"I do think think it's a hard situation for you to be in."

"Well babe, you was in that situation," Harriett responded before breaking off into laughter and confirming Saffron and Luca's past.

"Well, oh, kind of," Saffron replied.

When did Saffron Barker and Luca Bish date?

This is one of the only documented pictures of Saffron and Luca together
This is one of the only documented pictures of Saffron and Luca together. Picture: Instagram

The pair never became official and they were friends from school too but Luca told The Metro that they dated around six months before he was on Love Island in 2022.

At the time, he'd told the press: "We used to go to the same school in Brighton. I think she had just come out of a relationship. And then yeah, that was it.

"We just kind of hit the ground running a bit. We still remain really good mates.”

Saffron also confirmed this as she said it was back when he had a private Instagram and before he was in the public eye.

