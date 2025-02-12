Love Island's Tina reveals truth behind Ekin-Su and Elma's feud

Dumped Love Island star reveals truth of Ekin-Su and Elma's feud. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

"There's a little thing still brewing with Ekin and Elma."

Ever since that unforgettable heart rate challenge, things been a bit iffy between Love Island All Stars' Elma Pazar and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Ahead of the challenge, Elma asked the girls to not kiss her man (Sammy Root) but when it came down to it Ekin-Su gave Sammy a peck on the lips. Elma was left fuming and, out of respect, Sammy didn't go anywhere near Ekin-Su for his part of the challenge.

After a few chats, it appeared the girls had squashed it, with Ekin insisting she "blacked out" and didn't do it maliciously. But during a game of 'Snog Marry Pie' the wound was reopened as Sammy pied Ekin for "that kiss".

Ekin and Elma's feud started after the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

Fast forward almost a week and Sammy and Elma decided to ask the public whether Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were the "weakest couple" during a new show feature - ouch!

But it turns out this might not be so surprising as dumped islander Tina Stinnes has revealed on Love Island: The Morning After podcast that the beef between Elma and Ekin never truly ended.

Elma was left fuming after the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart on the podcast, Tina said: "I think there's a little thing still brewing with Ekin and Elma.

"Basically Ekin still thinks that the grudge is well held."

And Tina wasn't wrong as this came ahead of Wednesday night's episode which saw Elma and Ekin-Su come to blows in a heated argument.

Sat with Curtis and Sammy, Ekin-Su told Elma: "I felt like ever since the heart rate challenge there’s been a weird grudge between you two and us and you haven’t let it go…”

First Look | Post dinner drama heats up between Ekin-Su and Elma 🔥 | Love Island All Stars Series 2

Ekin added: "I’m sick of it and I’m just frustrated, I’ve been quiet for days..I’m telling you exactly how I feel, you’ve had something against me since the heart rate challenge, let it go.”

Elma responded: “Did we not sort it out the other day? You’re getting on my nerves." And then they descended into a full blown screaming match in front of the other islanders.

