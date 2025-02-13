Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad

13 February 2025, 16:55

Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad
Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The 33-year-old Love Island star opened up about her dad dying 12 years ago.

*This page includes sensitive issues such as illness and death, read at your own discretion*

Wednesday night's episode of Love Island All Stars was a tearful night in the villa as all of the girls received video calls home from their nearest and dearest while the boys were sent out for a game of paddle.

Harriett Blackmore was treated to a catch up with her bestie Saffron Barker and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu spoke to her fiercely honest brother. Gabby Allen was also surprised with a catch up with her brother Ethan who reassured her about her time in the villa.

But the most special thing he said was: "Dad would be so proud of you Gab."

Love Island: Gabby breaks down over losing her father

Gabby, who is coupled up with Casey O'Gorman, asked: "Do you think me dad would like Casey?"

"Of course he would yeah," Ethan said reassuring her.

Later, Gabby said in the Beach Hut: "To hear not only that my mum was really proud of me but to know that they think my dad would be means so much to me."

"Obviously I lost my dad 12 years ago and it's just so special. I wish he could tell me that himself," Gabby said before breaking down into tears.

Gabby broke down into tears after her phone call with brother Ethan
Gabby broke down into tears after her phone call with brother Ethan. Picture: ITV

"Aww Gabby's chat with her brother was lovely and yes Gabby your dad WOULD be so proud of you," one fan wrote on X with a crying gif after her scene was aired.

Another wrote: "Not me chopping onions because Gabby's dad passed away. I can't take seeing people who have lost a parent cry, gets me every time."

A third said: "Aw Gabby...My dad died when I was 12 and I'm 28 now. Whenever some tells me he'd be proud of me I'm balling like a baby too."

Gabby Allen with her dad Mike Allen
Gabby Allen with her dad Mike Allen. Picture: Instagram

Gabby's dad, Mike, who was a fit and healthy former rugby player died aged 54 due to a brain tumour when Gabby was a 20-year-old student in 2013.

Mike's illness began in February 2012 when he had a seizure at the wheel of his transit van on the M62. He blacked out and veered off up an embankment.

After being discharged from hospital with an epilepsy diagnosis, Gabby's mum Paula pushed for Mike to have further testing and a CT scan revealed a brain tumour.

Gabby wishes her dad a Happy Father's Day every year
Gabby wishes her dad a Happy Father's Day every year. Picture: Instagram

Previously, Gabby has spoken about the entire situation via a first person article in The Metro.

She said: "You just don't think that's a conversation you're ever going to have. When you hear brain tumour, you immediately think cancer and when you think cancer, you immediately think death.

"But we didn't know it was cancerous then and I think we all just convinced ourselves it wouldn't be. Dad was just so matter-of-fact about it."

After a five-and-a-half hour brain surgery, most of Mike's tumour had been removed but later tests showed he had stage four glioblastoma, which according to the NHS is the type that grows the most quickly and is more difficult to treat.

Gabby has said she "thought he'd be one of the few who beat the odds" but soon after the revelation he passed away.

