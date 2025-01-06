Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025

6 January 2025, 16:33

Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025
Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville have both reportedly signed up for Love Island All Stars 2025.

Love Island All Stars returning for a second year was excitement enough, but now there is guaranteed drama as it's been reported that producers have signed on exes Gabby Allen, 32, and Marcel Somerville, 38, from season 3.

What's more - yes there's more - Marcel is actually still married. He and his soon to be ex-wife Rebecca Vieira are currently in the process of a divorce after she cheated on him.

Marcel was pretty open about the breakup last year when he took to Instagram with some snaps of him and their son Roman. Part of his caption read: "There’s no right way to handle betrayal and I’ve experienced so many feeling since everything happen that I feel a different emotion every hour of the day. [sic]"

Marcel Somerville & Gabby Allen on February 14, 2018
Marcel Somerville & Gabby Allen on February 14, 2018. Picture: Getty

Gabby and Marcel met on Love Island in 2017 and left the show in fourth place - this was the year that Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were the runners up.

They stayed together a little while after the show until it was revealed that Marcel had cheated on Gabby during a holiday. At the time, Gabby took to Twitter (now known as X) to say: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Later, Marcel, who first found fame in hip-hop group Blazin' Squad, spoke to new! magazine, and said: "I'm upset. I'm sad. Like, I made a mistake and there's nothing I can do. I do love her and I do miss her, but there's nothing you can do about it."

Rebecca Vieira and Marcel Somerville married in 2022
Rebecca Vieira and Marcel Somerville married in 2022. Picture: Getty

Now, eight years after that heartbreak, Gabby and Marcel are apparently about to be thrown into a villa together.

On Marcel's supposed appearance, a tabloid insider said: "Marcel Somerville has had meetings with bosses about doing All Stars in January and he is toying with it. The cast has not been confirmed yet but he is keen for a fresh start after everything he has been through in his private life.

"Things have been on and off with him and Rebecca though so if they decide to give things another go, he may not do it but right now, it’s looking promising. Producers would love to have him back."

Maya Jama looks incredible in new Love Island: All Stars teaser

Similarly it has been reported by the tabloids that Gabby has signed up for this year's All Stars too. The tabloids have said: "Gabby will join a string of other show legends for ITV’s All Stars series."

While being thrown into a house with your ex isn't everyone's idea of a fun time, last year exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones actually became friends on the show, despite the public hoping they'd rekindle things.

Even with her ex present, Molly went on to win the show with Tom Clare, who she's still with now.

Love Island All Stars starts next week, Monday 13th January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

