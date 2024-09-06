Love Island Winners Molly Smith And Tom Clare Spark Engagement Rumours

Molly and Tom have been extra loved-up lately. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Are loved-up Love Island All Stars winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare engaged? Here's why people think they are.

Love Island favourites Molly Smith, 30, and Tom Clare, 25, took the first ever All Stars crown in February, despite fans hoping Molly would rekindle things with her ex Callum Jones.

Their relationship went from strength to strength after their time in the South African villa, with them taking a huge step and buying their first home together last month.

Now the loved-up couple have sparked engagement rumours after Tom called Molly 'Wifey'.

Molly and Tom have managed to spark engagement rumours. Picture: Getty

Tom shared a video on his IG story of him and Molly cuddled up in their brand new house and he wrote over it' Wifey' and tagged her.

Just three weeks ago Molly posted an adorable photo of them together with the caption, "It's a forever love", adding more fuel to this engagement fire.

The Love Island couple recently celebrated Tom's 25th birthday as they were seen out in Manchester together. Molly wrote him an adorable tribute on her Instagram.

Love Island’s Tom and Molly move in together

Under a montage of videos of them throughout their relationship, Molly's post read: "Happy Birthday @tomclare__

"I’m forever grateful for you and all you do for me, you’re one of a kind. You’re the most loving, caring, generous person I’ve ever known and I’m so lucky to have met you

"I can’t wait to do life with you and keep making so many amazing memories. We’ve had the times together and there’s sooo much more to come, here’s to forever I love you"

Molly and Tom met on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Of course neither of them have confirmed if their engaged, and it's likely if they were they would have announced it.

However they certainly managed to avoid the Love Island curse, these guys might just be a Love Island success story!

