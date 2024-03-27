Tom Clare Has A Cute Congratulations For Molly Smith After Mega Brand Deal

Molly Smith has signed a huge brand deal with Boohoo. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Clare and Molly Smith continue to prove they’re the ultimate power couple after winning Love Island All Stars.

Since leaving the Love Island All Stars villa in South Africa, Tom Clare and Molly Smith have gone from strength to strength, not only in their relationship but in their business moves.

While Tom continues his work with eBay as he prepares to return to football, Molly has landed two six-figure deals, one with drinks brand Alani Nutrition and the latest with Boohoo.

Her fashion deal is said to be worth six-figures and as she celebrated the launch earlier this week, boyfriend Tom made sure to show how proud he is of her.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a picture from the All Stars wrap party of the two of them kissing, writing in the caption: “So proud of you @mollysmith19,” with a flaming red heart emoji.

Tom Clare congratulated Molly Smith on her Boohoo collab. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Speaking about the collaboration, Molly said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with boohoo! It's a brand that I've loved and worn for years, and to now be part of the family is just amazing.

"We’ve got some incredible things in the works, and I'm eager for everyone to see what we've been creating."

Tom Clare and Molly Smith are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

When she unveiled the news on Instagram Molly was inundated with comments of congratulations.

Co-star Toby Aromolaran, who has split from Love Island partner Georgia Steel, wrote: “Congrats you!”

Molly Smith stars in Boohoo advert

Eve Gale wrote: “Proud of you! Unreal,” while Anton Danyluk said: “Go on girl.”

Molly and Tom won All Stars in February, after hitting it off pretty quickly in the villa despite the fact she was in there with her ex of three years Callum Jones.

The couple won the hearts of the nation with their no-nonsense approach to drama and their genuine connection.

