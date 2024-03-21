Why Did Love Island's Georgia Steel And Toby Aromolaran Split?

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars finalists Georgia and Toby have called it quits - but why did they break up?

After weeks of speculation around Love Island All Stars couple Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, Georgia has broken her silence and told fans she wants to be 'transparent' about the status of their relationship.

The pair made it to the final as a couple in the first ever all stars edition of Love Island, but their journey was not free from drama. As a couple they had one of the most turbulent times in the villa yet they seemed to come out on top - until now.

On March 20, just over four weeks after the show ended, Georgia took to her Instagram to announce that Toby had called things off. But why did he break up with her? Here's what she said...

Why did Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran split after Love Island All Stars?

Georgia has said that the break up took her by 'complete surprise' so we can assume it was not a mutual decision. However, Toby is yet to come forward and comment on their split so we don't know his reason for ending things just yet.

Taking to her IG story to share the news, Georgia wrote: "After seeing the reports regarding my relationship with Toby I feel it's only right for me to be transparent and truthful with you all.

"It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I'm still trying to process it and come to terms with it all. They say some people are in your life for a lifetime and some just for a chapter."

While in the villa, Toby shocked the other islanders by choosing Georgia during a re-coupling when he was getting to know Molly Smith and Georgia was in a couple with Callum Jones.

In his re-coupling speech, which stunned viewers, he said: "I feel like there’s a real opportunity here to test a real connection that would work on the outside and once you have the opportunity to do that you have to take it with both hands and run with it.

“I feel like fortune favours the brave and in this situation you’ve got to be the bravest, so the person I would like to couple up with is Georgia.”

Toby and Georgia had gravitated towards one another in All Stars since they said had some 'unfinished business' after being coupled up on the spin-off show Love Island Games.

Toby shocks the islanders with recoupling speech

The shock re-coupling seemed to work out for the best with the two getting closer and closer every episode. Also, Toby's partner Molly went on to couple up with Tom Clare and they ended up winning the show.

But now paradise seems to have come to an end for Toby and Georgia.

