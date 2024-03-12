Love Island's Tom Clare Introduces Girlfriend Molly Smith To His Sister

Tom Clare and Molly Smith met up with his sister. Picture: ITV/Tom Clare/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Clare and Molly Smith just took the next step in their relationship.

Tom Clare finally got to introduce his sister Laura to his new girlfriend Molly Smith after they met on – and won – Love Island All Stars just a few weeks ago.

The trio went for lunch in Manchester, not far from either of their respective hometowns.

Tom captioned the photo: “So happy these two have finally met" as he posed with his arms around his two faves in a luxurious restaurant.

Laura shared her own photo from their outing, sweetly writing: “Finally,” alongside a picture of their food and cocktails and tagging the new couple.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith met his sister for lunch. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Tom’s sister lives in Dubai, which explains why Tom was only just able to introduce his new girlfriend to the other lady in his life.

It comes after Tom officially asked Molly to be his girlfriend after they flew home from Love Island in South Africa earlier this month. He asked the big question by filling their hotel room with rose petals leading up to the bed, where he’d spelled out the question.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

The couple grew close on the dating show despite Molly being in the villa with her ex of over three years Callum Jones, who she met on Love Island series six in 2020.

Tom arrived as a bombshell months after breaking up with his own Love Island partner, Samie Elishi, who he met on series nine last year.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

Molly and Tom appear to have been inseparable since they touched down back in the UK, with Tom even more keen to resume his plans to move back to Manchester so he can go back to his football career.

Meanwhile, Molly’s just announced her new role as ambassador of Alani Nutrition, a wellness and fitness supplements brand.

It’s thought Molly received a six-figure deal with the US-based company, who also work with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Molly is passionate about health and fitness and is signed up to do her second half marathon later this year.

