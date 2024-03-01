Exclusive

Love Island’s Tom Clare Is Receiving The Same DMs After All Stars

Tom Clare said he's receiving a lot of the same kind of DMs after Love Island All Stars
Love Island All Stars contestant Tom Clare is receiving the same kind of messages in his DMs after winning the show with Molly Smith.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith, the first ever Love Island All Stars winners, popped into the Capital studio for a chat after returning home and adjusting to life together outside the villa.

As well as spilling on an unaired scene that ‘gave some of the boys the ick’, they told CapitalFM.com there were some other moments that weren’t shown that they wish had been, specifically around Tom’s fun side which he’s been receiving DMs about since being at home.

Molly told us: “Tom wasn’t shown as fun as what he is, apparently!”

Laughing, Tom added: “I was shown very boring. I’ve got people messaging me saying ‘you’re so boring.’ I’m like ‘cheers’. I think it’s because I don’t get involved in drama.”

Tom Clare and Molly Smith gave us the All Stars tea
Tom Clare and Molly Smith gave us the All Stars tea. Picture: Global

Ever the supportive partner, Molly added: “Him and Casey were always doing stupid stuff, always, like little kids!”

Tom said he simply stays out of the villa fallouts, which tends to be the focus point of every Love Island episode.

He continued: “I just stay out of drama. If it’s nothing to do with me, it’s a waste of my time. The main show is very serious, they want to show more of the drama, not the fun stuff that goes on.”

The couple – who are officially boyfriend and girlfriend after winning the show – said Tom was always larking about with BFF Casey O’Gorman, who he lives with in London after they met on Love Island series nine last year.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith are officially boyfriend and girlfriend
Tom Clare and Molly Smith are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Asked on what Casey will do when Tom moves back up North to resume his football career, the Love Island winner said: “There’s always a place for him.”

He added: “He’ll be texting like, ‘Can I see you? Can I see you?’ He annoys me 24/7 but I love him.”

Tom and Molly went official with their relationship at the end of February after winning Love Island All Stars, with Tom asking the big question by spelling it out in rose petals in their hotel room.

He also made a path of petals and tea lights leading to the bed where the question was spelt out, and filled the room with balloons too. Cuties!

