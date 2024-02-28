Love Island All Stars' Jess Breaks Silence On Break Up Rumours With Callum

Jess puts an end to the rumours that she and Callum have split. Picture: Instagram @jessicarosegale

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Jess Gale and Callum Jones from Love Island All Stars still together? The twin has officially spoke out about the split rumours.

Just days after Love Island All Stars wrapped fans already began speculating that finalists Jess Gale and Callum Jones had split up.

But now after hearing the rumours for days on end Jess has come out to clear it all up and is happy to say she and Callum are still an item.

In an interview with BuzzFeed UK she said: "We are still together, rest assured. Me and Callum are really good. It is weird coming out obviously he's in Manchester and I'm in London.

"He's been in Manchester since the show and I've been in London, he's actually coming today so I should be seeing him later. I'm excited to see him again I'm getting so many messages."

Jess explained in the few days since leaving the villa they haven't been able to be together and that's why they've not posted anything on their socials.

Jess and Callum came second on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Jess said: "I feel the need to put something on my [Instagram] story to say, We're still together' but then I'm like that will be really weird."

Her sister Eve explained that since her twin has been home she's heard them on FaceTime to Callum for hours so has found it hard to read the speculation online.

Pressure fell on the Islanders quickly after the show ended to share them arriving back in the UK. We have seen the likes of Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk getting on well together post-show, as well as winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith who have done a few interview rounds and seem happy together.

Love Island - All Stars winner Tom Clare speaks after landing back in the UK

So, when Jess and Callum both posted to their Instagram without one another their fans were quick to assume all love had been lost.

But that isn't the case. Jess and Callum who were the All Stars runners up are still seeing one another since the show and Jess says they are "really good". The only thing that's kept them apart is where they live, Callum is based in Manchester while Jess lives with her sister in London.

