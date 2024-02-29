The All Stars Cast Member Set To Become Next Love Island Millionaire

29 February 2024, 12:18 | Updated: 29 February 2024, 13:04

This All Star winner is set to make the Love Island rich list
This All Star winner is set to make the Love Island rich list. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's who from Love Island All Stars is expected to become a millionaire off the back of the show.

The first ever edition of Love Island All Stars proved to be a huge hit, we were all tuned in every night ready to see what the veteran Islanders were getting up to. From 'Messy Mitch' to Georgia Steel - the drama had us hooked.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare ended up winning the show, with many calling Molly the nation's sweetheart. The series six bombshell went through a tough time in the All Stars villa being faced with her ex Callum Jones but she managed to navigate her way through and ended up head over heels for Tom.

Well, it seems being housed with her ex for five weeks might have only been a small price to pay for a life changing experience as now it's believed Molly is going to be the next millionaire to be made off the back of the show.

It's no secret that Love Island is a great career opportunity for the singles who apply. The likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Megan Barton-Hanson are known to have monetised their time on the show very well. And now it seems Molly is going to be the next name added onto the Love Island rich list.

Molly Smith is expected to enter the Love Island rich list
Molly Smith is expected to enter the Love Island rich list. Picture: Instagram @mollysmith19

Molly is not only walking away with the £50,000 cash prize she and Tom bagged at the end of the show, but she is also set to sign deals with brands which could take her net worth into the millions.

The northerner is proving to not only be a a fan favourite, she's a brand favourite as a source told the MailOnline it's becoming a "battle of the brands" to try and sign Molly.

"Molly ticks every box when it comes to brand partnerships and now following her All Stars win, she is in demand," the source revealed.

"It's turning into a real battle of the brands because not only has she been approached by a big US fitness name, who have already made an offer, but also beauty and clothing companies."

Love Island - All Stars winner Tom Clare speaks after landing back in the UK

The All Stars winner is known to love her fitness and is a regular at the popular training camp Barry's Bootcamp which has trained the likes of Lily Allen, David Beckham, Ellie Goulding and many more big celebs.

As well as cardio Molly is into lifting weights and it's said she wants to "pursue more opportunities in the fitness market", so if a big US fitness brand has made a good offer she'll likely snap it up.

Since leaving the villa Molly has kept her fans up to date with life back home, she and Tom have been out and about together, with the ex-footballer said to want to make a return to the pitch.

Molly and Tom after arriving back in the UK
Molly and Tom after arriving back in the UK. Picture: Instagram: @mollysmith19

Tom told the tabloids: "I am moving back up North to be closer to my family, get back to football and hopefully back to Macclesfield F.C, if they will have me back."

The loved up pair seem set to live together in the North with a footballer's income plus Molly's brand deals - it'll be like the world's best honeymoon stage.

