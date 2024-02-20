Love Island All Stars Fans Declare ‘Their Real Winner’ After The Final

Love Island All Stars has come to an end. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars came to an end on Monday night and Molly Smith and Tom Clare were declared the winners by host Maya Jama, but fans have already declared who they think is ‘the real winner’.

Despite being in the Love Island All Stars villa with her ex-boyfriend of three and a half years Callum Jones, Molly found romance with a brand new Islander, Tom Clare, and they were voted the winners after almost five weeks of getting to know each other.

Fans were rooting for Molly and ex Callum to get back together, with many making fan edits of the time they first met on Love Island series six, holding out hope even as they re-coupled with new people on All Stars.

And while they didn’t reunite, they did leave as friends and Molly soon became a favourite among Love Island viewers which is why she was declared ‘the real winner’ of All Stars.

“Congrats to Molly Smith becoming the 2nd person to win the show on her own!” One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

“Molly Smith the first solo Love Island winner MOTHER,” commented another.

“Buzzing for Molly! Would have been the icing on the cake if she had won it with Callum but she was my winner from the start. The way she held herself so eloquently amongst all the drama and still came out shining? That’s queen behaviour,” said a third.

“This feels so wrong, Molly is the winner cause she’s the nations sweetheart and we all want her back with Callum,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, fans are predicting Molly and Tom to split within a matter of months as they hold out hope for a reconciliation with her ex.

Molly Smith's ex Callum Jones said he'd always have her back. Picture: ITV2

Molly and Callum met on the show’s first winter edition in South Africa in 2020 and went on to move in together and stay together for three and a half years.

It was reported they split because Molly was tired of waiting for Callum to propose.

Fans were convinced the couple would reunite, especially after seeing how upset Molly got over Georgia Steel’s treatment of Callum when she was in a love triangle. At the ‘PDA Awards’ she cried to Arabella Chi about how she ‘stepped aside’ so Callum could get to know Georgia.

From then, fans were adamant Molly was keen to get back with her ex.

