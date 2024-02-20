Love Island All Stars Fans Declare ‘Their Real Winner’ After The Final

20 February 2024, 10:50

Love Island All Stars has come to an end
Love Island All Stars has come to an end. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars came to an end on Monday night and Molly Smith and Tom Clare were declared the winners by host Maya Jama, but fans have already declared who they think is ‘the real winner’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite being in the Love Island All Stars villa with her ex-boyfriend of three and a half years Callum Jones, Molly found romance with a brand new Islander, Tom Clare, and they were voted the winners after almost five weeks of getting to know each other.

Fans were rooting for Molly and ex Callum to get back together, with many making fan edits of the time they first met on Love Island series six, holding out hope even as they re-coupled with new people on All Stars.

And while they didn’t reunite, they did leave as friends and Molly soon became a favourite among Love Island viewers which is why she was declared ‘the real winner’ of All Stars.

“Congrats to Molly Smith becoming the 2nd person to win the show on her own!” One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars
Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

“Molly Smith the first solo Love Island winner MOTHER,” commented another.

“Buzzing for Molly! Would have been the icing on the cake if she had won it with Callum but she was my winner from the start. The way she held herself so eloquently amongst all the drama and still came out shining? That’s queen behaviour,” said a third.

“This feels so wrong, Molly is the winner cause she’s the nations sweetheart and we all want her back with Callum,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, fans are predicting Molly and Tom to split within a matter of months as they hold out hope for a reconciliation with her ex.

Molly Smith's ex Callum Jones said he'd always have her back
Molly Smith's ex Callum Jones said he'd always have her back. Picture: ITV2

Molly and Callum met on the show’s first winter edition in South Africa in 2020 and went on to move in together and stay together for three and a half years.

It was reported they split because Molly was tired of waiting for Callum to propose.

Fans were convinced the couple would reunite, especially after seeing how upset Molly got over Georgia Steel’s treatment of Callum when she was in a love triangle. At the ‘PDA Awards’ she cried to Arabella Chi about how she ‘stepped aside’ so Callum could get to know Georgia.

From then, fans were adamant Molly was keen to get back with her ex.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's where to watch 'Anyone But You'

Where To Watch And Stream 'Anyone But You'

The Love Island All Stars final two couples

Here's Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024

Married At First Sight Australia 2023 couples didn't have a very high success rate

Which MAFS Australia 2023 Couples Are Still Together?

One Day has been a huge success on Netflix

Who’s In The Cast Of One Day? A Complete Guide

Is there a prize for Love Island All Stars?

What Do They Win On Love Island All Stars?

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun

Love Island All Stars: Every Islander Dumped And When

Netflix's One Day is based on David Nicholls' novel how does it compare?

Is Netflix’s One Day The Same As The Book? Every Difference Explained

Dexter and Emma visit the Greek Island of Paros in Netflix's One Day

Where Was Netflix's One Day Filmed? All The Beautiful Locations Revealed

Here are the couple favourite to win Love Island All Stars 2024

Who Is Going To Win Love Island All Stars?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the White Lotus

Inside One Day Actor Leo Woodall's And Girlfriend Meghann Fahy's Romance

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits