Love Island’s Callum And Molly – Who Broke Up With Who

18 January 2024, 12:09

Love Island: The Morning After podcast host Indiyah Polack has figured out who broke up with who between Callum and Molly
Love Island: The Morning After podcast host Indiyah Polack has figured out who broke up with who between Callum and Molly. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack think they’ve figured out who broke up with who after Callum Jones and Molly Smith’s ‘therapy’ session.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All StarsCallum Jones and Molly Smith are just one set of exes in the All Stars villa, with Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran also rekindling an old flame and Jake Cornish quitting after being reunited with Liberty Poole.

After just three episodes Callum and Molly, who broke up in September 2023 after meeting on Love Island series six, had a sort of ‘therapy session’ to try and clear the air, scenes which Love Island: The Morning after podcast host Sam Thompson said he ‘almost felt bad for watching’.

As the former couple chatted through their past, which comedian Tom Lucy called ‘an odd interaction’, podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Sam felt they’d figured out who broke up with who – they reckon Callum called it off – and how their relationship ended.

Love Island: All Stars – Callum and Molly were reunited four months after they broke up
Love Island: All Stars – Callum and Molly were reunited four months after they broke up. Picture: ITV

Indiyah pointed out: “It was an awkward laugh but everything she was saying had so much passion. I feel like she has some sort of feelings for Callum.”

Sam asked: “Who came across best?” And Indiyah responded: “Definitely Callum.”

She added: “Molly needs to learn to control her emotions better and I wasn’t really keen on the fact she was airing his dirty laundry in front of ‘strangers’. She’s made it clear she wants to start a fresh, meet other people, but you’re bringing up the reason why you and your ex split up in front of everybody else.”

Indiyah then theorised it was Callum who broke up with Molly, adding: “You were saying maybe she was the one that broke up with him - I think it’s the other way around. Judging by that argument I see why they were having a lot of head bumping and arguments but it seems like they’ve called it quits and Molly hasn’t got any closure.”

Chris and Molly kiss on Love Island

After witnessing their deep chat, Sam said he ‘hopes they don’t get back together’ and guest host Tom agreed, saying ‘they won’t’.

Ever the wise Islander, Indiyah suggested they need to ‘figure out their differences.’

Molly Smith and Callum Jones were together for three and a half years
Molly Smith and Callum Jones were together for three and a half years. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

She said: “They need to have a conversation and realise ‘maybe we just don’t mesh well’ and that’s ok. She said it herself ‘we were together three years, we’re broken up now. You, Callum, coming in here saying you want to get back with me. Wouldn’t you know in that three years if you want to be with me or not?’”

Molly has been growing close to Chris Taylor despite airing her history with her ex, they even had a kiss on the balcony away from the other Islanders after Molly admitted she won't know Callum's 'true intentions' until a bombshell who's his type enters the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

