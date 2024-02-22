Are Love Island's Molly Smith And Tom Clare Still Together?

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

By Tiasha Debray

ITVX’s Love Island All Stars 2024 is officially over. But are winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare still together?

With Love Island All Stars in the rearview mirror, it’s finally time for the true test of the Love Island experience. Which couples will stay together after the show and which relationships crash and burn.

Winning couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare placed alongside Molly’s ex-boyfriend, and fellow islander, Callum Jones who was coupled up with Jess Gale and came second.

The results were public vote based and upon winning, both Molly and Tom were in absolute disbelief, with the former saying on the show, "[We are] literally trying to process it. I don't think it's real yet. A big shock as well, we were well shocked!"

Molly and Tom were top contenders from the moment they were publicly paired up. Not only are they a remarkably good looking couple, but their connection was instant and despite distractions around the villa (We’re looking at you Georgia Steel), both partners stayed on course with one another and the rest is history.

But now that they’re outside the villa, are Molly Smith and Tom Clare still together?

Molly Smith and Tom Clare were paired up by the public. Picture: ITV2

Are Molly and Tom from Love Island All Stars 2024 still together?

As of now, Love Island All Star’s Molly and Tom are still together.

Thankfully their Instagram accounts have been recently returned to them, so we’ve been blessed with some small but not entirely insignificant updates. After the cast flew back to the UK from South Africa, snippets of behind the scenes were revealed on everyone’s accounts.

Molly herself uploaded three Instagram stories; one of Tom singing in a cab, one showing that her Valentine’s Day stuffed dog Nelly made it back to England and finally one showing her and Tom popping champagne in a hotel room.

Tom Clare gifted Molly Smith a stuffed toy dog on Valentine's Day in the villa. Picture: Instagram/mollysmith19

Tom also uploaded a series of Instagram stories of his journey back into the country, with a final video promising his fans he’ll update them on what his and Molly’s plans are soon.

“I will obviously speak about the whole journey, and everything obviously in more depth,” Tom said in the video. He reveaed that both he and Molly are still in London, which explains the hotel room they were sharing, but were set to go home and catch up with their family and friends.

Love Island - All Stars winner Tom Clare speaks after landing back in the UK

When asked on the show what’s next for them, Molly revealed that "Tom is coming to Manchester. I can't wait to go on normal dates and get back to reality."

Tom also mentioned multiple times on the show that he had plans to move North to be closer to his family anyway as well as "get back to football and hopefully back to Macclesfield F.C, if they will have me back," so now Molly’s just another reason to head north.

