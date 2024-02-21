Will There Be A Love Island All Stars Reunion 2024?

We are expecting the Love Island reunion show to be very soon. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on the possibility of a Love Island All Stars reunion show.

If, like us, immediately after the Love Island All Stars 2024 final you were ready for the reunion show, this is the page for you.

It would be be the reunion of all reunions after Molly Smith and Tom Clare became the first ever All Stars winners in a pretty awkward final which saw Molly's ex-boyfriend Callum Jones come second with Jess Gale.

Love Island viewers were desperate for Molly and Callum to rekindle their relationship after they met on the show three years ago but while in the villa things didn't go that way, mainly because of Callum's early fling with fellow finalist Georgia Steel.

During the final, as the exes sat next to each other with their new found flames, host Maya Jama joked about how she knew what it was like when it comes to the public wanting you to get back with an ex - all eyes on you Stormzy.

While things might have worked out for exes Maya and Stormzy, Molly and Callum seem well suited to their new partners. But as they tackle their relationships IRL it could all change.

So, we are all desperate for the All Stars cast to get back in the same room again but so soon after they came together for the final will they be getting back together for a reunion?

Here's everything you need to know about the possibility of a Love Island All Stars reunion...

The final five All Stars couples jumped into the villa pool when they were announced as finalists. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island All Stars reunion show?

ITV have confirmed that there will be no Love Island All Stars reunion this year because all of the cast attended the live final which served as the reunion as well.

The Islanders are now making their way back to UK and we'll have to keep updated via their socials as to what's happened post-show.

All of the Islanders were already in South Africa ahead of the final episode after having to deliver the brutal final dumping which revealed the finalists. Even Jake Cornish who quit the show early on came back to the villa and gave his vote.

Anton starts to get angry with Chris amid compatibility question

The likes of 'Messy Mitch' and Joe Garratt have already treated us to some behind-the-scenes of their journey back to the UK over on their TikToks where Mitchel admitted he was embarrassed to have revealed he 'misses his ex' during the live final of Love Island All Stars.

While being interviewed live by Maya during the final, Mitch had said he was trying to get 'back with an ex from Blackpool'. That wasn't the only blunder during the live ep though as Anton let slip that Georgia H had been 'heartbroken' prior to entering the villa, a revelation she didn't seem ready to share.

Toby and Georgia S came fourth. Picture: ITV

What can we expect to happen at the Love Island All Stars reunion?

There's no reunion show as the final episode of Love Island All Stars acted as the reunion since all of the Islanders attended. But it did not disappoint, during the final episode Maya was sure to ask the them some juicy questions.

Joshua Ritchie was quizzed over how he had upset his bestie Georgia H and Callum was asked he felt about the Georgia Steel revelations at the 'PDA Awards'.

What wasn't addressed was the fact that Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were voted by their cast as the 'least compatible' and dumped just before final, so we wonder if they'll be mulling over that on their way back to UK soil.

The final episode also treated us to a wonderful set by the Queen of Dance tracks Ella Henderson, after performing for the finalists she revealed that she had been watching them and that, like a lot of the public, Anton was her fave!

