Ella Henderson Fact File: Age, Top Songs, How She Got Famous And Latest Wedding Plans

19 February 2024, 21:00

Here's everything you need to know about singer-songwriter Ella Henderson
Here's everything you need to know about singer-songwriter Ella Henderson. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

What TV show was Ella Henderson on? And who is she getting married to? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen of Dance tracks, Ella Henderson is set to perform for the Love Island All Stars finalists in the show's final episode on Monday 19th.

The 'Crazy What Love Can Do' singer and songwriter has had a place in our hearts since she competed on The X-Factor in 2012 at just 16 years old. And despite not winning she has had huge success since the show, releasing banger after banger.

In recent news the star was nominated for a BRIT with Switch Disco for their dance track 'REACT' and she was proposed to by her long-term boyfriend Jack Burnell. But what is she up to now? Is she releasing new music anytime soon and how did she end up famous? Here's everything we know.

Ella's full name is actually Gabriella
Ella's full name is actually Gabriella. Picture: Getty

How old is Ella Henderson?

Ella Henderson is 28 years old and her birthday is January 12 1996 - so for you astrology fans that makes her a Capricorn. The 'REACT' singer was born in a small village called Tetney in the East Lindsey district of Lincolnshire (it's up North).

What many don't know is that her full name is actually Gabriella Michelle Henderson but for her music career she has always gone by Ella. The singer has three siblings including one sister and two brothers.

Ella Henderson Plays Our Sample Guessing Game!

How did Ella Henderson get famous?

Ella's claim to fame started back in 2012 when she competed on series nine of The X-Factor, a UK based singing competition show, at just 16 years old. She was a favourite to win the series but she was the eighth contestant to be eliminated and that year James Arthur won the show.

In week seven Ella and James were in the bottom two and had to go head-to-head in a sing off to decide who would go on to the quarter-final. Judges Tulisa and Louis Walsh voted for Ella while Nicole Scherzinger and Gary Barlow voted for Arthur, this meant the vote went to 'deadlock' and the public vote was revealed.

Ella had received 12.1% of the vote and Arthur had received 13.7% so she was sent home. Soon after the show she appeared on the celebrity Christmas special of the Channel 4 series Come Dine with Me, where she performed 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'.

She went on to make many more television appearances before finally releasing her debut song 'Ghost' in 2014 which flew to the top of the charts.

Ella was on The X Factor with the likes of Lucy Spraggan and Jade Ellis
Ella was on The X Factor with the likes of Lucy Spraggan and Jade Ellis. Picture: Getty

Who is Ella Henderson's fiancé?

Ella is engaged to former Olympic swimmer Jack Burnell. In the 2016 Summer Olympics Jack competed in the marathon swimming event and the men's 10 kilometre open water event.

At the start of 2023 the 'This Is Real' singer shared the news of their engagement on her Instagram, with the caption: “So this happened… here’s to life with you & all its adventures.”

Ella has revealed that the pair met on a dating app back in 2020 and weren't able to meet each other IRL for nine weeks because of Covid restrictions.

When is Ella Henderson getting married?

The '0800 HEAVEN' singer has revealed that she and Jack won't be tying the knot until 2025. In an interview after the engagement she said: "We were both just like, let's not talk about planning it this year. I've got so much going on and he's so busy with work. So it's just like, let's not talk about it. Maybe 2025?"

So it'll be a good couple of years until we get to see the blushing bride become a wife for life. The star went on to say: "I'm quite enjoying being engaged, I quite like it. It's a lovely period and I feel like, your wedding day is such a special moment, I kind of don't want it to happen too soon, because I've got nothing to look forward to!"

When it comes to what kind of wedding Ella wants she said, "I just can't decide what kind of wedding I want, I change it every week".

Ella announced her engagement to Jack in January 2023
Ella announced her engagement to Jack in January 2023. Picture: Instagram @official_ellahenderson

What are Ella Henderson's top songs?

Ella's debut single 'Ghost' shot her to fame in 2014 but she is now best known for songs like 'Crazy What Love Can Do' and 'Alibi (feat. Rudimental)'.

You likely know her voice from hits like '21 Reasons' which she has with Nathan Dawe. Her other hits include the likes of 'REACT' which came out in 2023 and '0800 HEAVEN' which she has with Nathan Dawe and Joel Corry but trust us she has so many other bangers.

Is Ella Henderson releasing new music soon?

Recently, Ella revealed that because she's got "so much going on" she and her fiancé aren't planning on getting married until 2025. Could this mean new music?

Well, in 2023 she had two new releases and she only just dropped 'Alibi (featuring. Rudimental)' so maybe expecting another Ella track this soon is a bit much. But for all of Ella's biggest fans you can enjoy her performance on the final of Love Island All Stars.

