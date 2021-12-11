Ella Henderson Joins Jax Jones As Surprise Jingle Bell Ball Performer

Ella Henderson joined Jax Jones as a surprise Jingle Bell Ball performer. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

By Capital FM

Jax Jones and Ella Henderson performed their smash hit 'This Is Real' together.

Ella Henderson fans make some noise. The X Factor icon just joined Jax Jones as a surprise performer at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is always full of surprises and 2021 is no different. Tonight (Dec 11), Justin Bieber, Years & Years and many more international pop superstars are all taking the stage at the UK's biggest Christmas Party.

We also let slip today that Ardee and Tom Grennan will be joining the lineup. You don't want to miss them performing their biggest hits live.

However, the surprises don't stop there. Ella Henderson just set The O2 on fire with an electric rendition of 'This Is Real' with Jax Jones.

Ella Henderson Joins Jax Jones As Surprise Jingle Bell Ball Performer (2). Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Ella Henderson's unmissable vocals filled The O2. Picture: Alamy

Jax Jones kicked off the night with his Joel Correy, Charli XCX and David Guetta collab 'Out Out'. It wasn't long before he announced that a special guest would be joining him though.

After playing the opening bars of 'This Is Real', Jax welcomed Ella Henderson to the stage and the crowd immediately went wild. No one sings like Ella.

Jax and Ella released 'This Is Real' back in October 2019. It charted in the Top 10 and it's since become a Platinum-certified single.

Petition for Jax and Ella to release more iconic collabs.

Jax then performed hits of his including 'Instruction' and 'You Don't Know Me' and he's just one of many superstars performing tonight.

Make sure to keep following the Jingle Bell Ball live so that you don't miss any more surprises.

