Ella Henderson Joins Jax Jones As Surprise Jingle Bell Ball Performer

11 December 2021, 20:22 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 21:10

Ella Henderson joined Jax Jones as a surprise Jingle Bell Ball performer
Ella Henderson joined Jax Jones as a surprise Jingle Bell Ball performer. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jax Jones and Ella Henderson performed their smash hit 'This Is Real' together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ella Henderson fans make some noise. The X Factor icon just joined Jax Jones as a surprise performer at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is always full of surprises and 2021 is no different. Tonight (Dec 11), Justin Bieber, Years & Years and many more international pop superstars are all taking the stage at the UK's biggest Christmas Party.

We also let slip today that Ardee and Tom Grennan will be joining the lineup. You don't want to miss them performing their biggest hits live.

Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

However, the surprises don't stop there. Ella Henderson just set The O2 on fire with an electric rendition of 'This Is Real' with Jax Jones.

Ella Henderson Joins Jax Jones As Surprise Jingle Bell Ball Performer (2)
Ella Henderson Joins Jax Jones As Surprise Jingle Bell Ball Performer (2). Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Ella Henderson's unmissable vocals filled The O2
Ella Henderson's unmissable vocals filled The O2. Picture: Alamy

Jax Jones kicked off the night with his Joel Correy, Charli XCX and David Guetta collab 'Out Out'. It wasn't long before he announced that a special guest would be joining him though.

After playing the opening bars of 'This Is Real', Jax welcomed Ella Henderson to the stage and the crowd immediately went wild. No one sings like Ella.

Jax and Ella released 'This Is Real' back in October 2019. It charted in the Top 10 and it's since become a Platinum-certified single.

Petition for Jax and Ella to release more iconic collabs.

Jax then performed hits of his including 'Instruction' and 'You Don't Know Me' and he's just one of many superstars performing tonight.

Make sure to keep following the Jingle Bell Ball live so that you don't miss any more surprises.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

More News

See more More News

Sigrid debuted at the JBB in a big way

Sigrid Delivers All The Feel-Good Anthems At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel OutfitMimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit

Mimi Webb's Capital Jingle Bell Ball Outfits Are Too Iconic For Words

Jesy Nelson wore a flame-infused look at the JBB

Jesy Nelson Takes To The Stage In Red Leather Look

Every performance happening at the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend

A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance

Mimi Webb Wowed During Her Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

Years & Years took to the #CapitalJBB and brought the tunes

Years & Years Made An Electric Return To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance

Becky Hill Brings All Of The Energy To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction