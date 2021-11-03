Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021 Line-Up

3 November 2021, 09:28 | Updated: 3 November 2021, 16:37

Justin Bieber and Coldplay are among the stars performing at the JBB
Justin Bieber and Coldplay are among the stars performing at the JBB. Picture: Global

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back and bigger than ever – here's who's on the line-up for night one...

The Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard marks the start of the festive celebrations in a way like no other, and joining the UK's biggest Christmas party this year we're bringing together some of the world's biggest and most-loved artists.

Over the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th December, lighting up The O2 will be a line-up of your favourite pop stars, some of who are performing live on stage for the first time in two years.

Capital's JBB With Barclaycard Is Returning This Christmas

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay have officially announced who's on the line-up for night one of this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard – here's who's taking to the stage...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard night one line-up
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard night one line-up. Picture: Capital

Jingle Bell Ball 2021 line-up:

Saturday 11 December:

  • Justin Bieber
  • Coldplay
  • Years & Years
  • Jax Jones
  • Clean Bandit
  • Becky Hill
  • Jesy Nelson
  • Sigrid
  • Mimi Webb
  • The Capital Weekender Live with MistaJam & Friends with Billen Ted, Riton and 220 KID

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is joining us on night one of the JBB
Justin Bieber is joining us on night one of the JBB. Picture: Global

An artist who needs no introduction, Justin Bieber – yep, actual Biebs – is joining the Capital JBB line-up for a show we’re already screaming about.

Bieber dropped some massive singles this year including 'Peaches', 'Ghost' and 'Lonely', expanding his collection of iconic hits, and we can't wait to see what he surprises 20,000 fans with at the O2.

Coldplay

Coldplay will be lighting up the stage at London's O2
Coldplay will be lighting up the stage at London's O2. Picture: Global

The biggest band of the 21st century, Coldplay are joining the night one line-up for a show we can already see will be a magical one.

After releasing their latest album earlier this year with songs including ‘Let Somebody Go’ featuring Selena Gomez and ‘My Universe’ with BTS, Coldplay are going to have a massive set list at the JBB.

Years and Years

Olly Alexander is making his solo debut as Years and Years at the JBB
Olly Alexander is making his solo debut as Years and Years at the JBB. Picture: Global

Olly Alexander is making his solo debut as Years & Years at the JBB this year!

Olly joined Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay in the studio to announce his show at the JBB and he confirmed he’ll be bringing some serious bops to London’s O2.

Jax Jones

Jax Jones is bringing the bangers to night one of the JBB
Jax Jones is bringing the bangers to night one of the JBB. Picture: Global

The man who knows exactly how to get the crowd hyped at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, we’re so excited to welcome back Jax Jones.

This year he’s dropped songs including ‘You Broke My Heart Again’, ‘Feels’ and ‘Out Out’ so we already know he’s planning a massive set.

Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit are bringing their symphonies on night one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Clean Bandit are bringing their symphonies on night one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

It wouldn’t be a Jingle Bell Ball without a bunch of songs everyone knows the words to, which is why Clean Bandit are bringing their bangers to the UK’s biggest Christmas party on night one of the JBB.

Becky Hill

Becky Hill is joining the night one line-up
Becky Hill is joining the night one line-up. Picture: Global

It’s always a party when Becky Hill takes the spotlight and she’s bringing her catalogue of bangers to the JBB.

We can’t wait to see what she’s got planned for this performance.

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson is making her solo debut at Capital's JBB
Jesy Nelson is making her solo debut at Capital's JBB. Picture: Global

She made her solo debut earlier this year with ‘Boyz’ and now Jesy’s making her solo Jingle Bell Ball debut this Christmas!

Sigrid

Sigrid will have us in all our feels at the Ball
Sigrid will have us in all our feels at the Ball. Picture: Global

The 25-year-old with an unmissable voice, Sigrid will be filling the O2 with her signature vocals this December.

With songs such as ‘Strangers’, ‘Mirror’ and ‘Don’t Feel Like Crying’, Sigrid’s bringing all the feels to the stage on night one of the JBB.

Mimi Webb

Mimi Webb is making her JBB debut
Mimi Webb is making her JBB debut. Picture: Global

Making her Ball debut, Mimi Webb is taking to the stage at London’s O2 this Christmas after soaring into the spotlight when she went viral TikTok thanks to her sensational vocals.

You’ve heard her chart hits ’24/5’ and ‘Good Without’ and now Mimi’s joining us for a festive performance on Saturday 11 December.

For the first time ever, we’re bringing The Capital Weekender with MistaJam and Friends to the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

MistaJam will be joined on the decks by 220 KID as well as Billen Ted and Riton, the masterminds behind ‘Wellerman’ with Nathan Evans.

Billen Ted

Billen Ted are part of the mastermind team behind 'Wellerman'
Billen Ted are part of the mastermind team behind 'Wellerman'. Picture: Global

DJ duo Billen Ted are going back to back with Riton and 220 KID in The Capital Weekender Live with MistaJam and Friends.

The record producers are the masterminds behind songs such as 'When You're Out' and 'Wellerman' and have also worked Raye, MNEK, fellow Baller Becky Hill and Gracey.

Riton

Riton is going back to back with MistaJam and Friends at the JBB
Riton is going back to back with MistaJam and Friends at the JBB. Picture: Global

Guaranteed to play a whole batch of bangers to get all 20,000 of you on your feet, Riton is another of our epic DJs on the JBB line-up.

You'll know Riton from his chart-toppers including 'Friday', 'Rinse and Repeat' and 'Turn Me On'.

220 KID

220 KID will be DJing at the JBB
220 KID will be DJing at the JBB. Picture: Global

Another of the producers behind the banger that was 'Wellerman', 220 KID is DJing alongside Riton and Billen Ted during MistaJam and Friends.

You'll also know him from 'Don't Need Love' with Gracey.

The star-studded line-up for night two will be revealed tomorrow (Thursday 4 November) on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp at 8am, so make sure you're listening!

