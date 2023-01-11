Ella Henderson Is Engaged To Team GB Star Boyfriend Jack Burnell

11 January 2023, 10:31

Capital FM

By Capital FM

X Factor star Ella Henderson revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Jack Burnell during a beach holiday.

Congrats are in order after Ella Henderson revealed she’s engaged to her long-term boyfriend Jack Burnell after almost three years together!

The X Factor alum revealed that her Team GB beau popped the question during their romantic holiday to Mauritius.

Who Is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Age, Job & How They Met

Louis Tomlinson And Girlfriend Eleanor Calder: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Ella, 26, shared the exciting news by posting a snap of her during her picturesque holiday in the sun as she beamed and showed off her stunning diamond ring.

In another photo, she and former competitive swimmer Jack, 29, looked all smiles as they posed with Ella’s new dazzler.

Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell are engaged!
Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell are engaged! Picture: Ella Henderson/Instagram
Jack Burnell popped the question to Ella Henderson in Mauritius
Jack Burnell popped the question to Ella Henderson in Mauritius. Picture: Jack Burnell/Instagram

The ‘This Is Real’ singer captioned the post: “So this happened… here’s to life with you & all its adventures,” before tagging her beau.

The pair were instantly inundated with ‘congrats’ messages from fans and friends including collaborators Joel Corry and KSI, as well as fellow former X Factor star Louisa Johnson.

Ella and Jack have been together since the start of 2020 and were forced to spend months apart at the start of their relationship due to the UK’s national lockdown rules following Covid-19.

She previously revealed that they had met on a dating app and didn’t meet each other IRL for nine weeks due to lockdown restrictions.

Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell have been together for 3 years
Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell have been together for 3 years. Picture: Ella Henderson/Instagram
Ella Henderson showed off her stunning engagement ring
Ella Henderson showed off her stunning engagement ring. Picture: Ella Henderson/Instagram

Ella first appeared on the X Factor when she was just 16 years old back in 2012 and has since developed a super successful music career.

Meanwhile, Jack, who has now retired from competitive swimming as of last year, competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a string of other notable competitive sports events.

He is now said to work as a performance mindset coach for the football team Brentford FC, whose most recent signing is David Beckham’s 20-year-old son Romeo.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Pamela Anderson is releasing her own documentary

All The Details On Pamela Anderson's Netflix Documentary: 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Rihanna oozed main character energy at the 2023 Golden Globes

Every Moment Rihanna Was The Main Character At The 2023 Golden Globes

The Emily in Paris season 3 cast...

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Meet The New Love Interests

TV & Film

Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globes 2023

Jenna Ortega Is A Golden Goddess At Golden Globes 2023

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Kai Fagan's students have been reacting to the news that their teacher is on Love Island

Love Island 2023 Star & PE Teacher Kai Fagan’s Pupils React To Him Joining Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star