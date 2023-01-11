Ella Henderson Is Engaged To Team GB Star Boyfriend Jack Burnell

By Capital FM

X Factor star Ella Henderson revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Jack Burnell during a beach holiday.

Congrats are in order after Ella Henderson revealed she’s engaged to her long-term boyfriend Jack Burnell after almost three years together!

The X Factor alum revealed that her Team GB beau popped the question during their romantic holiday to Mauritius.

Ella, 26, shared the exciting news by posting a snap of her during her picturesque holiday in the sun as she beamed and showed off her stunning diamond ring.

In another photo, she and former competitive swimmer Jack, 29, looked all smiles as they posed with Ella’s new dazzler.

Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell are engaged! Picture: Ella Henderson/Instagram

Jack Burnell popped the question to Ella Henderson in Mauritius. Picture: Jack Burnell/Instagram

The ‘This Is Real’ singer captioned the post: “So this happened… here’s to life with you & all its adventures,” before tagging her beau.

The pair were instantly inundated with ‘congrats’ messages from fans and friends including collaborators Joel Corry and KSI, as well as fellow former X Factor star Louisa Johnson.

Ella and Jack have been together since the start of 2020 and were forced to spend months apart at the start of their relationship due to the UK’s national lockdown rules following Covid-19.

She previously revealed that they had met on a dating app and didn’t meet each other IRL for nine weeks due to lockdown restrictions.

Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell have been together for 3 years. Picture: Ella Henderson/Instagram

Ella Henderson showed off her stunning engagement ring. Picture: Ella Henderson/Instagram

Ella first appeared on the X Factor when she was just 16 years old back in 2012 and has since developed a super successful music career.

Meanwhile, Jack, who has now retired from competitive swimming as of last year, competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a string of other notable competitive sports events.

He is now said to work as a performance mindset coach for the football team Brentford FC, whose most recent signing is David Beckham’s 20-year-old son Romeo.

