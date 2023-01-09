Who Is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Age, Job & How They Met

Who is Jessie J's boyfriend? Picture: Getty/@chanancolman/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Jessie J revealed that she is pregnant with a heartwarming video montage, here's everything you need to know about her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Friday (January 6), Jessie J unveiled her pregnancy to the world, sharing a sweet video to Instagram that documented her first trimester.

Following the incredible news, fans have been asking questions about the pop star's partner Chanan Safir Colman as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Pregnant Jessie J Documents Rollercoaster First Trimester After Announcing Baby News

Jessie, 34, largely keeps her love life out of the limelight, but it's widely believed that her boyfriend is basketball player Chanan.

She shared clips showing her pregnancy test, her first scan and her baby bump to announce that she was expecting, the news comes one year after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

The expectant father was noticeably absent from Jessie's posts as the couple remain tight-lipped about their romance...

Jessie J announced her pregnancy in January 2023. Picture: Getty

But who is Jessie J's boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman?

Chanan, 38, is a basketball star currently playing for the Israeli club Hapoel Haifa. He has been working as a professional athlete for 16 years as per his Instagram bio.

Jessie and Chanan are believed to have begun dating back in April 2022, but little information about the couple is online. The pair follow one another on social media but have not posted any pictures as a couple as of yet.

The Daily Mail acquired photos of the couple locking lips in Los Angeles during a date last year, seemingly confirming the romance rumours.

Chanan Safir Colman is a professional basketball player. Picture: @chanancolman/Instagram

In May, the 'Price Tag' singer gushed over her new relationship but kept most of the details under lock and key, she told In Touch Weekly that she was “properly in love”.

In September of the same year, Jessie and Chanan were spotted during a sunny getaway to Rio de Janeiro following Jessie J's performance at the 2022 Rock in Rio Festival.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital