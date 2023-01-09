Pregnant Jessie J Documents Rollercoaster First Trimester After Announcing Baby News

9 January 2023, 10:40

By Kathryn Knight

Jessie J shared a video montage of her first few months of pregnancy after sharing her baby news with the world.

Jessie J, 34, is pregnant and announced the exciting news over the weekend, one year after revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

The singer, who’s believed to be dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, 38, posted a video of her pregnancy test, her first scan and her blossoming baby bump to announce the news.

Molly-Mae Admits She’ll ‘Miss’ Being Pregnant As Due Date Approaches

The following day she posted a video montage of her first trimester, revealing she was ‘warned’ about how she might feel and called it ‘woofy woof.’

Jessie J is pregnant
Jessie J is pregnant. Picture: Getty
Jessie J has already shared some pregnancy updates on social media
Jessie J has already shared some pregnancy updates on social media. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

In the Reels she included moments of her rollercoaster journey so far, including clips of herself crying and throwing up.

She tells the camera in one clip: “I can’t even explain how sick I feel.”

However, in a later video she appeared to be feeling much better, captioning a Reels on Monday morning: “Happy grateful excited.”

In the sweet vid she included a hilarious clip of herself dunking a whole cucumber into a pot of humous and all we can say is we stan.

Jessie J is preparing to become a mum
Jessie J is preparing to become a mum. Picture: Alamy

Jessie is expecting with sports star Chanan, who she’s been dating since April 2022.

They’ve been spotted together on a number of occasions and in May last year she told In Touch Weekly that she was ‘properly in love’.

Chanan hasn’t posted on Instagram since October 2022, but that hasn’t stopped fans from inundating his uploads with congratulatory messages on his baby news with Jessie.

